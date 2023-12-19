Crypto analyst predicts XRP to surge 1,500% against Bitcoin, what are the terms?

Crypto analyst CryptoInsightUK has once again given its predictions regarding the future trajectory of the XRP price. This time, the analyst estimates that the crypto token could enjoy unprecedented gains against the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. However, there is a caveat to this.

How XRP Could Rise 1500% Against Bitcoin

In a post shared on its X (formerly Twitter) platform, CryptoInsightUK said that XRP could see a rise of up to 1500% against Bitcoin. He said, this will happen if the crypto token can break out and remain above the top gray box in the chart he shared. However, even if this does not happen, he still expects XRP to make significant gains against Bitcoin.

Source:

He previously presented another scenario where XRP gains 88% against Bitcoin. Crypto analysts seemed more confident in this happening as they mentioned that it seems like it is only a “matter of time” before this move happens. However, many will be hoping that a move of 1500% will also materialize at some point.

CrytoInsightUK is one of those who are very bullish on the future trajectory of XRP. The crypto analyst previously suggested that XRP could recapture the 61,000% gain seen in 2017. He highlighted how the token was in a better place and had great potential. He also highlighted how the token is in a “unique position,” noting that it has received legal clarity.

Token price shows strength. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

stronger than bitcoin

Crypto analyst Aggregate Crypto recently claimed that XRP is stronger than BTC. He made this statement in relation to the fact that XRP is now trading at a higher price level, with Bitcoin currently trading at around $42,000, when the leading cryptocurrency was trading at the same level two years ago. XRP was said to be trading at 0.00000637 BTC at that time.

According to Aggregate, XRP’s 129% gain against Bitcoin highlights the strength of the former. This also solidifies the “dominance of XRP” in the market cycle. Meanwhile, the crypto analyst once again called on the XRP community to be patient as he says XRP is headed for between $1.3 and $1.5.

As the bull market approaches, price predictions continue to rise. Reaper Financial founder Patrick Riley also recently said that XRP will reach $22 at the peak of the next bull run. Interestingly, he even claimed that the crypto token will overtake Bitcoin at some point.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.61, up nearly 1% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Quora, chart from tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com