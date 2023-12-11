A crypto analyst has provided some optimism about the XRP price as many are considering whether or not they should continue holding their XRP tokens. This comes as the poor performance of the crypto token has been a cause for concern for holders, and discussions about possible manipulation are spreading through the community.

XRP price will reach $18 in the short term

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, crypto analyst Dark Defender shared an interesting analysis where he noted that XRP could reach $18 soon. To support his prediction, he noted that XRP was retesting $0.6649. According to him, this level is “not a joke” because it is very important. Based on his claim an upward trend is expected from that price level.

Meanwhile, Dark Defender also shared the monthly chart of XRP in his post. From the chart, he noted that XRP is currently above the $0.6649 price level that he mentioned earlier. If this happens, XRP may reach close to $1. On the charts, he highlighted $0.88 and $1.05 as targets that would be “achievable soon.”

However, the rally doesn’t stop there, as the crypto analyst claimed that “the 5 wave EW structure is still in play in the monthly charts.” This indicator points to XRP reaching $18.22 in the near term. The journey to $18 is not expected to be easy at all, as he mentioned that XRP will face strong resistance at $1.08.

The good news is that once XRP is able to break out of that level, in the words of Dark Defender, “it will be kaboom”. As for how soon XRP could reach $18, the attached chart shows that this could happen between July and October 2024.

The token price fell to $0.62. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Growing Frustration in the XRP Community?

Over the weekend, Chloe, a pro-XRP crypto influencer, released an Before that post suggested she had sold her XRP holdings, she made a previous post where she seemed very unhappy with XRP’s price action.

Although Clough later clarified that he did not sell any “single XRP,” his previous post exemplifies the growing frustration in the XRP community. At the moment, many people are surprised by the disappointing price action of XRP. One of them is XRP supporter legal expert Bill Morgan, who recently questioned the reason for XRP’s poor performance.

In an X post, the lawyer said that XRP has failed to outperform most of the other tokens in the top 10 by market cap despite gaining regulatory clarity. Interestingly, he said that the price of XRP was higher five years ago than it is now. According to Morgan, XRP’s price movement needs a better explanation than simply “saying it follows the market.”

