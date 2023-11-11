Crypto Analyst Predicts Ethereum's Skyrocketing Growth and Bitcoin's Million-Dollar Future: 'The Time Is Now!'

arthur hessCrypto expert and co-founder bitmexhas doubled its bullish stance Bitcoin An extraordinary surge in the price of BTC/USD and ETH/USD of Ethereum is expected.

What happened: In a post on X on Friday, Hayes said he envisions a future where Ethereum will reach a six-figure valuation. According to them, the value of Ethereum could increase by approximately 4,669% to touch the $100,000 mark. He also maintained his previous forecast of Bitcoin reaching the $1 million milestone.

In his latest blog post on Thursday, Hayes also stressed that, in the face of global currency devaluation, investing in cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum, is the most prudent move. He dismissed other cryptocurrencies as less important in comparison.

Hayes also acknowledged the potential in layer-one blockchains like Solana. Despite their high risk, these options can deliver substantial returns, especially after suffering significant losses in a bear market.

“Then, we reach other layer-one blockchains that claim to be improvements on Ether. Solana is an example. All of them took a beating during the bear market. “This way, they will break out of extreme lows and provide great returns for fearless investors,” he said in the blog post.

He added, “But, they are still overhyped, even to me, as pieces that will never overtake Ethereum in terms of active developers, decentralized applications (dApps) activity or total value locked.”

However, Hayes said he is skeptical of its ability to outperform Ethereum in key aspects such as developer engagement and decentralized application activity.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $37,112.53, up seven percent in the past seven days. Ethereum was trading at $2,058.51, up 12 percent over the past seven days.

