Crypto Analyst Predicts Cardano Price to Rise to $0.70 – Here's Why

Cardano price has had a stop-start performance over the past week, with bulls struggling to maintain their hold above the $0.60 price level. This comes at a time when the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is losing a portion of its recent gains.

Is ADA Price Set For A Rally To $0.70?

In a recent post on the X platform, prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez predicted the price of Cardano in the coming days. As highlighted in Martinez’s chart, the ADA token appears to be trading within a descending triangle pattern on the lower time frame.

A descending triangle is a chart pattern characterized by a downward upward trend line and a flat horizontal trend line. The presence of a descending triangle on the price chart indicates a bearish pattern for any cryptocurrency. However, this declining pattern can help signal a change in trend and a potential bounce in the asset’s value.

Chart showing the price of Cardano within a descending triangle pattern. Source: ali_charts/x

In his latest analysis, Martinez said that this current chart pattern could push ADA price higher in one of two ways. Notably, the crypto analyst pointed out that the Cardano price may see an uptrend in the near future.

In this scenario, Martinez noted that a sustained close above $0.638 could take ADA price on a bullish path. According to the crypto analyst, the value of the altcoin could rise to $0.70, which represents about a 15% increase from the current price point.

However, Ali Martinez warned investors to “keep a close eye” on the triangle chart pattern’s horizontal trend line, which is marked by support at $0.613. The crypto pundit warned that “any weakness at this level could reduce ADA’s bullish momentum.”

At the time of writing, Cardano is priced at $0.6127, which represents a price decline of 3.9% in the last 24 hours. Although ADA’s bullish momentum seems to be slowing down, the altcoin has managed to maintain most of its gains over the past few weeks.

According to data provided by CoinGecko, ADA is up more than 6% over the past seven days and nearly 60% in December. With a market cap of over $21.46 billion, the Cardano token is the 8th largest asset in the cryptocurrency space.

Cardano price is back towards $0.60 on the daily time frame Source: ADAUSDT chart on TradingView

