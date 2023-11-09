Crypto Analyst Predicts 2450% XRP Price Rise After Bullish Crossover

In a detailed analysis, crypto analyst Aggregate forecasts a notable 2450% increase in the XRP price, citing a bullish crossover in the 2-week Has exceeded. MA). This pattern is generally seen as a harbinger of a substantial price increase.

Aggregate, through A Post Via X emphasized the importance of this development: “XRP confirmed to Kaboom: […] On the 2-week time frame, we have seen an exciting development as the 21 EMA has crossed the 55 MA. This bullish crossover marks the beginning of historically significant price explosions.

Bullish Crossover Announces Massive Surge in XRP Price

The analysis highlights two previous examples where similar patterns led to significant price changes. The first, called “Kaboom A”, occurred between early 2015 and early 2017. During this phase, the market capitalization of XRP ranged between $142.642 million and $349.476 million. Following a bullish crossover of the 21 EMA above the 55 EMA in the 2-week chart, Reached the peak of more.

There was a short cycle from December 2020 to April 2021. Again, a bullish crossover of 21 EMA above 55 MA was initially seen in the 2-week chart. As a result, XRP market capitalization increased from $7.67 billion to over $88 billion (and with it the price to $1.96).

In the current “confirmed kaboom cycle”, XRP’s market cap is hovering above the $35.235 billion mark, which again corresponds to the 0.5 Fibonacci level. At press time, it stood at $37.516 billion.

Highlighting the current situation, Egreg explained:

Notably, in the previous ‘Kaboom A’ phase, the Fib 0.5 level served as an obvious launch pad. In the current ‘Confirmed Kaboom Cycle’, XRP’s market cap is once again retracing from Fibonacci 0.5, pointing towards an imminent ‘Kaboom Cosmic Ignition’.

However, the market capitalization of XRP is currently facing several key lows. Aggregate emphasizes the significant nature of the $51.3 billion market cap, which coincides with the 0.702 Fibonacci level. A close above this range on the 2-week chart could trigger a significant rally for It is possible.”

Notably, Aggregate highlighted another important resistance level in its charts, a descending trend line (dashed red line) that has formed since the peak in January 2018. According to Aggregate, a breakout above this level could trigger a rally of more than 2450%. By current market cap and price).

The ultimate targets for The latter would price XRP at $17.94.

Questions from the community

In response to questions from the community, Aggregate explained the significance of the $51.3 billion level: “This is a macro resistance range, as closing multiple weekly candles above this range means you will never see XRP fall below this price or “We won’t look at cents, we’ll look at XRP priced only in dollars.”

When asked about the possibility of another price test before a rise, Aggregate admitted, “Possible but it would be a wicking process while we sleep,” suggesting that any pullbacks could be short-lived. Are.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.6928.

Featured image from Kanchanara/Unsplash, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com