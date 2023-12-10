Crypto analyst predicts 100% price rise for MATIC – here's what should happen

MATIC, the native token of Polygon Network, like many other altcoins in the market, has been on an exciting run over the past few weeks. Despite the positive price performance, the cryptocurrency has not been able to return above the $1 mark, it appears to be facing rejection in the $0.9 area.

However, it appears that the situation is changing for MATIC following the crypto analyst’s predictions.

If this happens will MATIC prices increase by 100%?

Prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez has made his bullish prediction for the MATIC price in the near future. In a post on the X platform, the analyst revealed that the altcoin could be set for a bullish breakout that could see its price double from its current value.

Martinez’s prediction revolves around the symmetrical triangle pattern forming on the Polygon weekly price chart. Interestingly, MATIC is forming a triangular formation around the $0.96 price point, which intersects with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

keep your eyes on #polygon, A daily or weekly candlestick above $0.96 could spark an uptrend $matic Spread. If this key level is breached, we could see #matic Heading towards $1.82! pic.twitter.com/M9bz3myRVi – Ali (@ali_charts) 9 December 2023

This pattern forms the basis of Martinez’s projection, as the analyst believes that “a daily or weekly candlestick above $0.96 could spark a bullish MATIC breakout.” According to the analyst, breaking this important price level could take the altcoin to $1.82.

This estimate represents a nearly 100% rally from the current price point. At the time of writing, Polygon token is valued at $0.905165, representing a price decline of approximately 2% over the past 24 hours. Nevertheless, MATIC ranks as the 15th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of approximately $8.42 billion.

On-chain data reveals minimal resistance ahead

An exclusive on-chain data revelation further solidifies Martinez’s $1.82 prediction for the MATIC price. In an earlier post on X, Martinez revealed that Polygon token could be poised for a bullish move ahead.

This theory is based on price data from analytics platform IntoTheBlock. According to the blockchain platform, approximately 42,000 addresses purchased 5.8 billion tokens between $0.80 and $0.86, making the price range a “major” support zone.

5.8 MATIC tokens were purchased at 42,000 addresses between $0.80 and $0.86. Source: ali_charts/x

As shown in the chart above, the small size of the dots reflects the low density of investors and no major on-chain resistance above the current MATIC price. According to the analyst, “Given minimal resistance ahead, as long as this level holds, Polygon remains bullish.”

MATIC price hovers around $0.9 on daily time frame. Source: MATICUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

