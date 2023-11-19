XRP has seen a slight decline in value over the past few days, coinciding with a period of consolidation in the broader cryptocurrency market after four weeks of consecutive price increases.

Although data from CoinMarketCap at the time of writing shows XRP is up 1.78% over the past 24 hours, the larger seven-day time frame shows it is still down 8.68%. On the other hand, price metrics including open interest on futures contracts and bullish divergence with the RSI indicate the possibility of a significant increase in the value of the token in the near future.

Crypto analyst sees solid XRP price action

According to crypto analyst Will Taylor, known as CryptoInsightSuk on social media, XRP is showing bullish signs that could push the price to his $1.35 target. The analyst took to social media platform X to point out two metrics indicating a bullish price trend and explain their significance.

Exchange data shows that more than $100 million of open interest on futures contracts was added to the XRP ecosystem on the day of the fake news surrounding BlackRock’s XRP ETF filing. XRP also experienced a significant surge of 16% to $0.75 simultaneously. However, CryptoInsightSuccess points out that although the crypto has lost this price increase, the volume of open interest has remained relatively the same.

According to the analyst, as the price of “That tells me, there is a huge shortfall on $XRP right now,” he said.

A look at the price chart provided by the trader indicates the formation of lower highs and lower lows by XRP. The recent action was a bounce and now it is approaching the descending upper trend line formed from lower highs. He said that breaking the falling trend line could be the beginning of a bullish trend for XRP.

The total crypto market cap is currently $1.3 trillion. Chart: tradingview.com

This may encourage people to cover their open short positions or close them by placing buy trades, resulting in a more aggressive breakout in the market.

“This could push the stop loss to the upside and push XRP higher,” he said.

bullish divergence with rsi

The trader also noted that the recent formation of higher lows in XRP price has created a bullish divergence with the RSI overbought/oversold indicator. This bullish divergence shows that the bulls are ready to take control of the market and the bears are beginning to lose momentum.

“XRP will be sent to my target range of $0.89 – $1.35,” he predicted.

CryptoInsightuc initially created a daily countdown for the XRP price explosion to a target of $1.06. However, the countdown has ended and XRP is yet to explode.

“I was wrong on the date, but I think it’s inevitable,” the analyst said.

