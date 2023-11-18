The altcoins market has declined over the past few weeks, due to the resurgence of the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and the changing environment of the general crypto market. Although the recent momentum in the altcoin market appears to be slowing down, there is still widespread optimism among many investors and analysts.

Mags, a popular crypto analyst on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, has provided insight into the current landscape of the crypto asset class and its future prospects as the bull market approaches.

Will Altcoins Go Parabolic Again?

In a post on X, Maggs made a bold forecast for altcoins market capitalization and expects the value of most cryptocurrencies to go parabolic in the coming years. The crypto analyst’s bullish argument revolves around the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator on the monthly time frame of altcoin charts. On the highlighted chart, the Monthly MACD is on the verge of a bullish move higher.

#Altcoin Will it go parabolic again? Altcoin is about to cross the monthly MACD bullish curve on MarketCap In 2020 we saw a similar bullish trend on MACD and the altcoin marketcap went from -$85 B to $1.73 T (+2100%). Altcoin market cap currently stands at $650 B. even if it… pic.twitter.com/NwvCbxRTwY – Mags (@thescalepingpro) 17 November 2023

From a historical perspective, the crypto analyst cited that a similar bullish cross occurred on the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator in 2020. Following this cross, the market cap of altcoins increased by more than 2,000% from $85 billion to $1.73 trillion. If this MACD cross forms again, Maggs expects similar bullishness for the altcoin market.

In what seemed like a more realistic stance, the crypto analyst projected a $7 trillion market cap increase by 2025, even if altcoins only experienced half of 2020’s growth. This represents a nearly 1,000% rally from the current altcoin market capitalization of $637 billion.

According to data provided by CoinGecko, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $1.429 trillion, with Bitcoin maintaining its position as the largest cryptocurrency (market capitalization of over $700 billion).

Bitcoin regains dominance in crypto market

According to a recent report from Sentiment, Bitcoin looks to be dominating altcoins again after a good performance over the past month. The on-chain analytics platform highlighted that most cryptocurrencies were seeing price improvement towards the end of the week.

#Bitcoin Price dominance is finally back, at least for a while. #Altcoins After the scorching heat of last month, it is returning at the end of the week. If the crowd starts getting upset and starts showing off #FUDHowever, we may see some quick spikes in prices. pic.twitter.com/VAcKd27WIH – Santiment (@santimentfeed) 17 November 2023

Many tokens in the altcoin class appear to be slowing down recently, including top performers like Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche. Still, Santiment said that “if the crowd starts getting worried and shows FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt), the price could surge sharply.”

Cryptocurrency market cap excluding Bitcoin on daily time frame | Source: TOTAL2 Chart on TradingView

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from TradingView

