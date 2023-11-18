November 18, 2023
Crypto Analyst Estimates Trillion Market Cap for Altcoins – Here’s When


The altcoins market has declined over the past few weeks, due to the resurgence of the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and the changing environment of the general crypto market. Although the recent momentum in the altcoin market appears to be slowing down, there is still widespread optimism among many investors and analysts.

Mags, a popular crypto analyst on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, has provided insight into the current landscape of the crypto asset class and its future prospects as the bull market approaches.

Will Altcoins Go Parabolic Again?

In a post on X, Maggs made a bold forecast for altcoins market capitalization and expects the value of most cryptocurrencies to go parabolic in the coming years. The crypto analyst’s bullish argument revolves around the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator on the monthly time frame of altcoin charts. On the highlighted chart, the Monthly MACD is on the verge of a bullish move higher.

From a historical perspective, the crypto analyst cited that a similar bullish cross occurred on the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator in 2020. Following this cross, the market cap of altcoins increased by more than 2,000% from $85 billion to $1.73 trillion. If this MACD cross forms again, Maggs expects similar bullishness for the altcoin market.

In what seemed like a more realistic stance, the crypto analyst projected a $7 trillion market cap increase by 2025, even if altcoins only experienced half of 2020’s growth. This represents a nearly 1,000% rally from the current altcoin market capitalization of $637 billion.

According to data provided by CoinGecko, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $1.429 trillion, with Bitcoin maintaining its position as the largest cryptocurrency (market capitalization of over $700 billion).

Bitcoin regains dominance in crypto market

According to a recent report from Sentiment, Bitcoin looks to be dominating altcoins again after a good performance over the past month. The on-chain analytics platform highlighted that most cryptocurrencies were seeing price improvement towards the end of the week.

Many tokens in the altcoin class appear to be slowing down recently, including top performers like Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche. Still, Santiment said that “if the crowd starts getting worried and shows FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt), the price could surge sharply.”

Cryptocurrency market cap excluding Bitcoin on daily time frame | Source: TOTAL2 Chart on TradingView

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

YouTuber drives Tesla into dead zone for Alaska trip

YouTuber drives Tesla into dead zone for Alaska trip

November 18, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Motor racing-Las Vegas GP sued after practice canceled

November 18, 2023

You may have missed

YouTuber drives Tesla into dead zone for Alaska trip

YouTuber drives Tesla into dead zone for Alaska trip

November 18, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Motor racing-Las Vegas GP sued after practice canceled

November 18, 2023
OpenAI boots Altman, co-founder resigns in solidarity while Microsoft leaves holding the bag

OpenAI boots Altman, co-founder resigns in solidarity while Microsoft leaves holding the bag

November 18, 2023
I drive a Tesla: Here’s how it saves me money

I drive a Tesla: Here’s how it saves me money

November 18, 2023
Bond rates fall to 5% globally as bond prices explode: Credit Weekly

Bond rates fall to 5% globally as bond prices explode: Credit Weekly

November 18, 2023

Epic Games Store で手演手用最好用 Solana ドロックローニチム ゲーム |Please let me know

November 18, 2023