Crypto Analyst Calling Bitcoin's Parabolic Rally Sets Altcoins to Pop

Predicting Bitcoin price fluctuations and when altcoin prices will rise again is no small feat but one analyst has managed to do it. Crypto analyst TonyBull is calling for a bull market, saying that this cycle is different from previous cycles in the sense that there will be a rally this year.

This proved true last week when the price of Bitcoin started rising and reached $35,100. Now the analyst has tipped the next altcoin to be an outperformer, and it already is.

Fetch (FET) is the Next Altcoin in Line

In the latest edition of Coinchartist (VIP) newsletter, crypto analyst TonyTheBull revealed that Fetch (FET) was his next pick after the Bitcoin breakout. He revealed that he previously bought FET which was outperforming in January, and he believes the same will be the case here.

FET which is one of the top AI-powered crypto tokens is already on the rise after the analyst called it at $0.24 level. TonyBull also believes that a flipping of the Raging Bull indicator will be able to confirm further progress. “Waiting for the Raging Bull to trigger will help confirm the altcoin’s bullishness,” the newspaper writes.

Source: Coinchartist

The Raging Bull indicator was designed to help indicate when Bitcoin or other assets are in a bullish market, and more importantly, if the trend is impulsive, using the Relative Strength Index, the analyst explained. Basically, this indicator helps show the strength of a cryptocurrency.

Looking at FET’s performance since the call, it has already climbed more than 30% and is now trading above $0.3, having reached a local peak of $0.32 on Wednesday.

FET price is above $0.29. Source: FETUSD on tradingview.com

Bitcoin is not the only good one

Despite Bitcoin still looking incredibly bullish on the charts, analysts point to some altcoins whose Raging Bull indicator has turned on this year as well. The first place in the list is of Solana whose indicator became operational for the first time after 2022. After this, the digital asset started moving on a large scale but it did not happen.

TonyTheBull revealed that the last time this indicator was enabled, Solana surged by 500% and then continued to surge by 17,000%. So if this historical performance holds up, the Solana rally may only be in its early stages.

Source: Coinchartist

The next altcoin to appear on the list is Chainlink. LINK rose from around $7 to over $11 in a matter of days. But like Solana, this coin may also only be in its early stages. LINK’s Raging Bull indicator was last triggered in 2019 and saw the coin rise “700% in the near term and over 9,000% overall.” “This may not be a setup for gold,” the analyst added.

source: www.newsbtc.com