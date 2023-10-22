‘Crypto 911: Exposing a Bitcoin Billionaire’ Jimmy Zhong’s Impact: Can Presale Coin Doge Uprising Save Crypto? , bitcoinist.com

It seems that crypto is plagued with fraudsters. Every day there’s a new story about the latest billionaire who defrauded everyday people to make his money. News outlets have been covering the Sam Bankman-Fried court case for the past few weeks, detailing testimony from his ex-business partner Caroline Ellison. However, a new story has shocked the audience. CNBC recently released a documentary titled ‘Crypto 911: Exposing a Bitcoin Billionaire’ which details how Jimmy Zhong managed to steal $3 billion worth of Bitcoins from Silk Road, a dark web marketplace.

After getting away with crime for nearly a decade, Jimmy Zhong makes a serious mistake that leads to the IRS-CI arriving right at his door. Now, this new documentary details exactly what happened and how Zhong was able to get away with his crimes for so long.

But how will this hurt crypto? Unfortunately, all of these trending news stories are having a negative impact on the market, causing potential new investors to shy away from the crypto landscape. However, a new crypto meme coin is launching onto the scene with a lot of potential. Doge Uprising ($DUP) is a presale project with a robust roadmap outlining a complex new Web3 world. The project is hoping to restore some trust in the crypto community.

‘Crypto 911: Exposing a Bitcoin Billionaire’: What’s the story behind Jimmy Zhong?

In 2012, 50,000 BTC was stolen from Silk Road, an illegal dark web marketplace. As the years passed, this amount grew to more than $3 billion, while the culprit was never found. However, in September 2019 Chainalysis, a blockchain analytics company tasked with locating digital wallets containing stolen assets, observed an $800 transfer to a crypto exchange that required real names and addresses. Name on account? Jimmy zhong.

This was not Zhong’s first encounter with the police. Only six months earlier he had contacted them regarding the theft and embezzlement of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin. At the time, Jimmy Zhong introduced himself as a self-proclaimed Bitcoin billionaire who had purchased Bitcoin in early 2009.

Turns out, Jimmy Zhong was one of the OG Bitcoin creators. He was among a small group of early coders who developed the technology of Bitcoin. Zhong contributed significantly to the original Bitcoin code and introduced ideas about reducing blockchain size to early developers. Then, he stole the very thing he had helped create.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the information available in such materials. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

Source: bitcoinist.com