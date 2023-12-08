Crypto 2024 Outlook: Key Events to Watch | bitcoinist.com

With the price of Bitcoin reaching an all-time high of $44,000 for the first time this year, the crypto space is keen to understand the events that could impact this bullish phase. Brian Kelly, a popular crypto investor, has revealed important insights on what will happen in 2024 as Bitcoin rises further.

Altcoins to follow Bitcoin’s bullish momentum

Brian Kelly, CEO of digital currency investment firm BKCM LLC, has shared his thoughts on the outlook for cryptocurrencies for the upcoming year. In a recent interview with CNBC’s Fast Money post-market chat show, Kelly declared that altcoins could follow Bitcoin’s current rising momentum.

The crypto investor based his predictions on historical trends, which showed that Ethereum consistently followed Bitcoin’s upward trajectory during previous bullish phases. Kelly also expressed hope that altcoins will follow the path of Bitcoin. He mentioned cryptocurrencies like Solana, which is trading at $63.44 and up 0.53% at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

Additionally, Kelly also predicted a bullish timeline for altcoins. He said that altcoins will pick up momentum and follow Bitcoin’s bullish momentum in early 2024, around January. Their predictions were based on the hype surrounding the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF.

During the interview, Kelly explained that a major driving factor behind the recent Bitcoin price surge was the excitement around the Spot Bitcoin ETF. He further indicated that the possible easing of the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and the upcoming economic challenges in regions such as Europe and other key countries such as Japan create a favorable environment for the growth of digital assets.

Major crypto developments to watch for in 2024

While the price of Bitcoin is approaching $60,000 and breaking several price resistances, there are several major events scheduled for 2024 that could see the cryptocurrency and other altcoins reach new all-time highs.

One of the biggest developments currently is the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The final date for the approval decision is set for January 10, 2024.

Additionally, the Bitcoin halving event is expected to occur by April 2024. The halving phase will see Bitcoin mining rewards halved, making the cryptocurrency scarcer than gold for the first time in history. Brian Kelly and some crypto experts have predicted that the Bitcoin halving could trigger a major bullish run that could last throughout the year for BTC and other altcoins.

Other upcoming events scheduled for 2024 include the oral argument proposal in the court case between Coinbase and the US SEC. As well as the SEC’s decision on Grayscale’s Ethereum spot ETF application.

