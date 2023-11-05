Crying relatives of Nepal earthquake victims perform last rites of their loved ones

Tearful relatives of victims of Nepal’s worst earthquake in eight years cremated their loved ones on Sunday as rescue teams searched for people who may still be trapped under the debris of collapsed buildings. Encircling around 10 bodies covered in white cloth in a tarpaulin tent, relatives prepared garlands of marigold flowers for the Hindu cremation held on the banks of the Bheri river.

Earlier, Baljit Mahar, 32, sat cross-legged near the body of his seven-year-old son, who was among the 157 people killed in the earthquake that struck the Himalayan nation late Friday in the west, according to the latest count by authorities. About 250 were injured.

“We could not save him, while all the other six members of the family were able to wake up from our sleep by the tremors,” Mahar told Reuters in Chiuri, a remote village in the mountainous Jajarkot district.

They pulled out the body from the collapsed portion of their single-storey mud and stone house.

Nepal’s National Seismological Center said the quake had a magnitude of 6.4, while the US Geological Survey measured it at 5.6.

It was the country’s deadliest since 2015, when two earthquakes killed nearly 9,000 people, reduced entire cities and centuries-old temples to rubble and destroyed more than a million homes, causing $40 billion worth of damage. The economy suffered a loss of $6 billion.

Since Friday’s earthquake, thousands of buildings in Jajarkot and neighboring Rukum West district have collapsed or developed cracks, rendering them uninhabitable.

“All my belongings and clothes are in the debris,” Mahar said. “I have been left without anything.”

Nepal Police spokesman Kuber Kadayat said authorities would continue to search for survivors, then quickly focus on relief and rehabilitation for affected families. The government provides free treatment to the injured.

In Kathmandu, the government said it would make immediate arrangements for shelter, food and security for displaced families and provide $1,500 in immediate relief to the families of each person killed.

Some survivors in Chiuri, who belong to the Dalit community who are “untouchable” according to Nepal’s Hindu customs, said no government representatives have yet visited or offered help.

Survivors said they heard loud sounds of buildings collapsing immediately after the earthquake.

“There was a huge cloud of dust and we couldn’t even breathe easily or see anything,” said Shanta Bahadur BK, who was viewing the bodies of six family members because of her mother’s proximity. Was undergoing treatment in a hospital in the city, Nepalganj.

“I am shocked to have lost almost all my family members,” said the 41-year-old farmer, who cultivates millet and maize. “This is unbearable pain, but I have to face it and bear it. What to do?”

In Khalanga, the capital of Jajarkot district, survivors slept wrapped in blankets on the streets near damaged houses to protect themselves from the cold.

“There was a pyre for each body which was cremated as per our culture and tradition,” said survivor BK.

Source