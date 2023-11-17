Cruz suspends employee stock program, raises corp bonuses

Image Credit: Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

General Motors’ autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise told employees via email Thursday that it has suspended its employee share-sale program for the fourth quarter, following an incident that resulted in the robotaxi company traveling to work in California. Lost your permit. According to sources who spoke to TechCrunch on condition of anonymity, Cruz cited the need to reevaluate how to offer competitive compensation.

Cruz confirmed the news to TechCrunch.

The losses incurred by employees depend largely on when they started and what the stock price was at that time. Some employees could easily lose $100,000. Sources we spoke to indicated they would lose more than thousands of dollars.

Corporate bonus was also increased by two months from March to January. Some sources suggest that senior leadership has adjusted the corporate bonus schedule to reassure employees who have described low morale throughout their ranks.

At that point, Cruz issued a surprise company holiday for tomorrow to boost morale among employees who have expressed disappointment in the plan. Sources also speculate that the holidays are a chance for officials to plan layoffs or operational changes.

The employee share program involves GM buying back vested equity on a quarterly basis to facilitate recurring liquidity. Shares were historically bought based on valuation, but Cruise’s valuation has changed since the October 2 incident, in which a pedestrian was trapped and dragged by a Cruise robotaxi. Sources say that cancellation of the program makes the shares worthless.

Cruise employees still own shares in the company, but since they are not publicly traded, they can only be sold when GM sets a liquidity event, which traditionally occurs every quarter. A third party evaluates and determines the valuation of the shares before the tender offer is made.

After losing its permits in California, ceasing all operations (driverless and manual) nationwide, and halting production on the purpose-built Origin robotaxi, layoffs are imminent. The cruise started with contract workers only last week.

Cruise has lost more than $8 billion since 2017, according to GM financial records, including $728 million in the third quarter of 2023. Cruise ended the third quarter with $1.7 billion in cash, which should give it nine months of runway.

Source: techcrunch.com