AtNorth will host Crusoe cloud GPUs as the appeal of the Nordic region grows.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland and DENVER, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AtNorth, a leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence service provider, today announced a new collaboration with Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (“Crusoe”). . Crusoe cloud GPUs in AtNorth’s ICE02 data center in Iceland. This is Crusoe’s first project in Europe and the arrangement furthers Crusoe’s mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate by powering Crusoe’s high-performance computing infrastructure with clean energy sources.

“I am thrilled that our search for a low-carbon energy source has taken us to Iceland,” said Kuli Cavness, Crusoe co-founder and president. “This partnership with AtNorth allows us to bring the concentrated energy demand of computing infrastructure directly to a source of clean, renewable geothermal and hydro energy.”

“It is very important for AtNorth that we are collaborating with companies that share our vision for sustainability,” said E. Magnus Kristinsson, CEO of AtNorth. “Crusoe’s commitment to maximizing his calculations while minimizing environmental impact made him a perfect fit.”

The AtNorth ICE02 site benefits from over 80MW of electricity benefiting from sustainable geothermal and hydro energy produced in Iceland. The country also benefits from low latency networks and fully redundant connectivity to customer bases in North America and Europe through multiple undersea fiber optic cables.

“AI and machine learning are driving demand for data centers at a record rate,” said Chris Dolan, chief data center officer at Crusoe. “We are excited about our initial commitment to AtNorth and look forward to potentially expanding capacity even further in the future.”

This news follows the recent acquisition by North, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC) and data center services, and the announcement of three new sites, FIN04 in Kouvola, Finland, FIN02 in Helsinki, Finland and Copenhagen, Denmark. In DEN01. This year the business is being recognized for its progress in the sustainable data center industry by a number of awarding bodies including the AD Net Zero Awards, DCS Awards, Electrical Review and Data Center Review Excellence Awards, Tech Capital Awards, National Sustainability Awards, etc. Award and the 2023 Energy Prize. The Tech Capital Award in particular recognizes the advantages of Iceland as a data center location, such as the abundance of natural resources and the fact that their energy is supplied by 100% renewable sources, in addition to their stable political status, circular economy principles. Is generated. , and redundant connectivity.

About atnorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company providing sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high performance computing services in Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites opening in Helsinki, Finland in the third quarter of 2024 and Denmark in the fourth quarter of 2024, with its tenth site due to go into operation in Kouvola, Finland in 2025. is ready.

With sustainability at its core, AtNorth’s data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All AtNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployment. Tailor-made solutions enable businesses to compute, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized manner.

AtNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to power their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and was acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Crusoe Energy Systems LLC

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of climate. As a creator and operator of clean computing infrastructure, Crusoe reduces both the costs and environmental impacts of the world’s growing digital economy. By unlocking trapped sources of energy to power artificial intelligence, crypto and other high-performance computing applications, Crusoe is creating a future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces rather than increases emissions.

