Crunches may be pointless — expert debunks weight-loss claim

Those crunches may not be abs-olutely necessary.

Exercises that target certain groups of fat — whether it’s thunder thighs or love handles — might be useless, experts say.

In fact, it’s “simply not possible” to lose fat through area-specific workouts — fitness influencers be damned.

Dr. Nick Fuller, an author and obesity researcher at the University of Sydney, debunked the viral myth, claiming that science, genetics, gender and age determine how the body stores and burns fat.

Writing for The Conversation, Fuller explained that when the body needs energy — think: during a workout — it pulls from the fat stores everywhere in our bodies, making it impossible to spot-reduce.

The only way to reduce fat in one area is to reduce fat all over the body, Dr. Nick Fuller argues. Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com

“As a result, the fat stores we’re using for energy when we exercise come from everywhere in our bodies — not just the areas we’re targeting for fat loss,” Fuller wrote.

Instead, genetics determine where fat is lost.

“So, if your mom tends to store and lose weight from her face first, there’s a good chance you will, too,” he explained.

Gender, he claimed, also plays a role.

Women tend to have more fat mass, due to specific fat reserves to “support pregnancy and nursing,” and will often lose fat from their calves, arms and face the easiest, while the fat on their hips, thighs or rear remains stubbornly unaffected.

“Spot reduction is a myth — we can’t control where our bodies lose fat,” Fuller said. Dr Nick Fuller/Facebook

“The aging process triggers changes in muscle mass, metabolism, and hormone levels, which can impact where and how quickly fat is lost,” Fuller added.

“Post-menopausal women and middle-aged men tend to store visceral fat around the midsection and find it a stubborn place to shift fat from.”

Fuller also debunked the promising mirage of weight-loss supplements, explaining that “a host of independent studies” don’t support the sweeping claims of waist-slimming benefits touted by some dietary supplements.

Instead of relying on a magic pill to drop pounds, he suggests a lifestyle overhaul — sleep, diet, exercise — and consistent physical activity to build muscle and boost metabolism.

Spot-reducing fat and weight-loss supplements hold no merit, Fuller insists, instead advocating for overall fat loss. ty – stock.adobe.com

“Spot reduction is a myth — we can’t control where our bodies lose fat,” he said. “But we can achieve the results we’re seeking in specific areas by targeting overall fat loss.”

Regular exercise isn’t just for aesthetics — it can positively benefit your internal organs, too.

Research has shown that as little as 22 minutes of physical activity every day can ward off the negative health consequences of prolonged sitting.

Exercises as mundane as a brisk hot girl walk or gardening could offset the hours spent lounging in front of the TV or working a desk job.











