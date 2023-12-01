Crumble Cookies' Jason McGowan honored with EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 National Award

Ernst & Young today announced that Jason McGowan, co-founder and CEO of Crumble Cookies, was named Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 national award winner, following Jason’s selection as the Mountain West regional award winner in June.

The winners were selected from the 2023 Award Winners, a group of 224 regional entrepreneurs from 197 companies across the United States. Entrepreneur of the Year was created to honor bold entrepreneurs who dare to reimagine what is possible and develop products and solutions that disrupt markets, revolutionize industries and change lives. Bring change. Now in its 37th year, it is celebrated as one of the most respected business awards programs in the world.

McGowan is the first person from the Mountain West region to be named national champion since the program’s inception in 1986. McGowan said. “I stand here today, grateful and in awe of the giants on whose shoulders I have the privilege of standing. To every mentor, peer, and visionary who has contributed to making Utah an icon of entrepreneurial success, your efforts

It didn’t go unnoticed and I give you the credit for my success.”

The winners were selected by a panel of independent judges composed of entrepreneurs and other notable business leaders from across the United States. Candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of long-term value creation through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, in addition to other key contributions and attributes.

Utah, renowned for its thriving industry and collaborative spirit, provided a favorable environment for McGowan to pursue Crumble. In just six short years, McGowan built one of the fastest growing franchises in the United States, focused on bringing delicious, cheesy cookies to customers on a weekly basis – all with the goal of giving friends and family the best in a box. Had to bring along. Cookies in the world.

To date, Crumble has more than 950 locations in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, with plans to expand more internationally. “Business leaders everywhere are facing macro-economic and geopolitical challenges. Yet, this year’s national award winners took their companies to new heights while demonstrating indomitable passion and commitments to their people and communities,” said Andrew (AJ) Jordan, Director of EY Americas Entrepreneur of the Year. “They epitomize the best of entrepreneurship and the ingenuity required to navigate markets and help societies around the world.”

Earlier this week, Crumble introduced changes to its branding. The new branding uses a different font, brighter colors for the logo, and it removes the Bakerhead logo and no longer uses the word “cookies”. “I’m excited to share that Crumble Cookies is undergoing a brand refresh in the coming months/year,” said Sawyer Hemsley, co-founder and chief branding officer of Crumble. He clarified, “This is not a complete rebrand, but rather an enhancement of the brand on which we have built a solid foundation. It aims to inject new life and energy into Crumble while maintaining our core values.”

Since 1986, Entrepreneur of the Year has celebrated entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries whose drive, innovative spirit and creativity have fueled the success of their companies, revolutionized their industries and positively impacted their communities. Has made an impact. The national finalists and winners were announced during a ceremony held at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the country’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. They become lifetime members of the esteemed community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insights and knowledge of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries – all supported by a wide range of EY resources. are supported. National overall award winners compete for the title of World Entrepreneur of the Year.

Crumble Cookies’ mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the world’s best cookies. Crumble was founded in 2017 by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley in Logan, Utah. In just six years, Crumble has grown from a simple cookie shop to a growing franchise with more than 900 locations in all 50 states, as well as Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original dishes. Crumble is open from 8am to 10pm on weekdays, 8am to 12pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.

