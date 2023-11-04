Cruise vehicles parked in large numbers in San Francisco on June 8, 2023.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

San Francisco’s cruise cars may not be as self-driving as they appear.

The company’s empty vehicles, which have been roaming around the city since 2020, were halted last week when the California DMV revoked Cruise’s permit to test and charge for rides with driverless vehicles. Two days later, Cruise halted its autonomous testing nationwide.

Now, a report from has highlighted the fleet apparently not being autonomous driving. According to the outlet’s sources, crews are remotely assisting cruise cars every 2.5 to 5 miles in San Francisco.

The company’s driverless vehicles have made several high-profile mistakes in recent months, including hitting a pedestrian and driving within 20 feet of a person trapped below. According to the Times, Cruise’s operating staff is very large, employing one and a half employees per vehicle in San Francisco as of October 24. All this is proving costly for Cruise’s parent company General Motors, which said on an October earnings call that it lost about $1.9 billion at the autonomous car maker between January and September. Earlier this week, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt told employees that layoffs were possible, the Times reported.

In an email to SFGATE, Cruise spokesperson Navideh Forghani confirmed The Times’ reporting on both operational staffing numbers and the frequency of workers manually intervening during autonomous testing, as well as the CEO’s reference to possible layoffs. The spokesperson declined to say when the company might resume driverless operations.

According to Forgani, the company is still conducting “supervised driverless” testing in the city, during which a human sits in the driver’s seat and can take over as needed. But most of the fleet is sitting still.

Cruise’s alleged reliance on human assistance calls into question Vogt’s earlier claims that Cruise would ultimately be cheaper to operate than Uber or Lyft because of those companies’ costs of “paying the entire human livable wage”, which he Was done in the episode of 6th October. “Big Technology Podcast.”

The CEO previously described safety concerns as “sensational” in The Washington Post, in an interview published a few weeks ago after a Cruise car dragged a pedestrian 20 feet. “In the course of several million miles of driving and hundreds of thousands of rides in San Francisco, no one has ever been seriously injured,” he told the outlet, arguing that autonomous cars are being mishandled when it comes to being safe. Was being subjected to “double standards”. Driving.

Heard about something happening at Cruise or another tech company? Contact tech reporter Stephen Council securely at [email protected] or on Signal at 628-204-5452.

