Cruise recall means trouble for driverless car companies

Cruise recalled its entire driverless car fleet after restrictions were imposed following a death in California.

Now other driverless car companies are facing questions regarding the safety of their vehicles.

The unions claim all driverless cars are “unsafe” and have called for an investigation of Waymo and Beep.

The cruise is already happening investigated by the federal government And California regulators — and other companies testing driverless cars on public roads — are also seeking scrutiny.

In a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, transportation unions called for an investigation into other companies operating autonomous vehicles, such as Google-owned Waymo.

“Operating vehicles equipped with automated driving systems is unsafe and unsustainable in its current form,” the letter said. “This industry is in desperate need of federal regulation and leadership to restore some safety and establish a realistic path for operating these vehicles without threatening other road users.”

Unions argued that the increasing presence of automated vehicles on public roads was putting workers at risk.

He highlighted the “chaotic and dangerous” expansion of Cruise’s robotaxi service in San Francisco and said that Cruise vehicles blocked emergency responders And created a danger to the cleaning workers. The letter also points to similar incidents involving vehicles operated by waymo And siren ,

Waymo has expanded its robotaxi services to Phoenix, Austin, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and the average approximately 10,000 passengers per week ,

The sector faces possibly its biggest challenge yet after Cruises recalled its entire fleet California ban. It was triggered by a horrific accident in which a pedestrian was dragged 20 feet under one of its driverless cars.

Cruise’s withdrawal has sparked renewed scrutiny of the decision to allow the driverless car company and its rival Waymo Operate their robotaxi services 24/7 in San Francisco ,

California State Senator David Cortez has launched a public inquiry into the permitting process for autonomous vehicles in the state, and suggested that regulations need to be tightened to prevent future accidents.

“We need clear regulations that keep pace with technology, create innovation while protecting public safety, and address issues like sudden starts and stops, traffic disruptions and collaboration with our first responders on the road,” he said. Do it.”

The industry now faces pressure to guarantee the safety of its vehicles – but the way Cruise’s vehicles have struggled to adapt to driving in dense city environments is proof that it actually How difficult it is to produce driverless vehicles in the U.S. that never have human input.

Robotaxis operated by companies like Cruise and Waymo aspire to this level of autonomy, but can only drive themselves in certain circumstances and locations.

Cruz admitted that his vehicle Requires regular intervention from humans are working in remote operations centers, and they’re still Struggle to deal with rare events ,

Gavin Jackson, boss of UK-based self-driving startup Oxa, The insider previously reported The main obstacle to fully self-driving cars was the inability to collect enough data to train the cars to deal with these types of situations.

“There’s only so much data you can physically collect from driving,” he said.

“And the amount of data we collect, if you want, is not nearly enough to cover the infinite number of things that can happen while you’re driving.”

Jackson said reaching this “holy grail” of driverless technology was a major challenge that would likely take “decades” to achieve.

“The ultimate goal is to create software that has the experience, knowledge and expertise to run everywhere,” he said. “When it comes to generalized AI that can do that, we’re a long way from that.”

Cruise and Waymo did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

