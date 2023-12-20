Cruise line says Bahamas-bound cruise diverted to New England, Canada after bad weather

Passengers had the option to cancel for future credit, the cruise line said.

December 19, 2023, 6:12 pm ET

Passengers on a cruise who were hoping for a sunny vacation in the Bahamas this week were sent to a much colder climate due to severe weather.

The MSC Meraviglia was forced to divert from Brooklyn, New York, to ports in New England and Canada on Saturday instead of its original destination in the Bahamas after “unseasonal and rapidly deteriorating weather made it impossible to safely reach the southern Atlantic.” Was.” Ocean from New York City,” MSC Cruise Line said in a statement to ABC News.

The move came after a massive hurricane struck the East Coast and the Bahamas, causing flooding, power outages and several deaths.

The MSC Meraviglia cruise ship will depart New York Port on December 9, 2023. Charlie Tribleau/AFP via Getty Images

“The only option would have been to take the more drastic step of canceling the cruise and the vacations of thousands of people,” MSC said.

“Sailing to Canada and New England remained the only viable option due to the complexities involved in obtaining last-minute berths for unplanned stops and provisioning the ship on its new route,” the cruise line said.

MSC also said it gave passengers the option of sailing to new destinations or canceling for a future credit, “which would allow them to put the full price paid for this cruise toward another at their convenience.” Is.”

In this Jan. 30, 2022 file photo, people watch the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship depart Port Canaveral, Florida. SOPA Images via SIPA USA via AP, File

MSC Meraviglia is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Saint John, Canada, on Thursday wrote On X, this platform was previously known as Twitter.

The cruise line says on its website that the cruise ship can accommodate 5,624 passengers and 1,608 crew members. It is unclear how many passengers were on board the diverted Bahamas cruise.

Chris Gray Faust, executive editor of the review site Cruise Critic, told ABC News that such a scenario and the decision to change cruise itineraries “is not necessarily out of the question”, and that some other cruise lines have reportedly been hit by bad weather. Was affected.

Faust said cruise lines typically have a “contract of carriage” clause that does not guarantee which port the ship will visit and allows the cruise operator to change the itinerary for various issues, including weather.

“Normally the weather in Florida and the Bahamas is pretty stable in December, but this past weekend was particularly bad,” he said.

