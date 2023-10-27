Cruise has suspended driverless robotaxi operations nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO — Cruise has halted operation of its driverless cars nationwide, the autonomous vehicle company announced Thursday evening.

The move comes after the California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday suspended Cruise LLC’s deployment of driverless cars in San Francisco.

The DMV said the vehicles were deemed “not safe for the public to operate” and that the manufacturer “misrepresented” information regarding their safety.

In an announcement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the company said it wanted to rebuild public trust.

According to the company’s statement, “Part of this involves taking a hard look at ourselves and how we operate on Cruise, even if that means doing things that are uncomfortable or difficult.”

“In that spirit, we have decided to proactively pause driverless operations across our entire fleet while we take time to examine our processes, systems and equipment and consider how we We can work in a better way so that we can gain public trust.”

The company said the action was “not related to any new on-road incidents” and that supervised AV operations would continue.

Cruise, headquartered in San Francisco, is a subsidiary of General Motors and also operates in Phoenix, Arizona, and the cities of Austin and Houston in Texas.

The California DMV suspension Tuesday also did not affect Cruise’s permit to test vehicles with safety drivers. Cruz said the state action was taken after investigating a collision involving one of his autonomous vehicles on Oct. 2 in the area of ​​Market and Fifth Street in San Francisco.

A hit-and-run driver hits a woman crossing the road at a red light, sending her into the path of a cruise vehicle. The company said the vehicle detected the collision and stopped, but then tried to stop the vehicle to avoid further road safety problems and dragged the woman forward about 20 feet.

Cruz said he has shared information about the collision, including the entire video, with state and federal regulators, including the DMV, and that the company is “currently conducting an analysis to identify potential enhancements to AV’s response to such an extremely rare incident.” Still working.”

(1/3) The most important thing for us at this time is to take steps to rebuild public trust. Part of this involves looking deep within ourselves and paying attention to how we function in cruise, even if it means doing things that are uncomfortable or difficult. – Cruz (@cruz) 27 October 2023

More from CBS News

Read more

Source: www.cbsnews.com