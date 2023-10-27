October 27, 2023
Cruise has suspended driverless robotaxi operations nationwide


SAN FRANCISCO — Cruise has halted operation of its driverless cars nationwide, the autonomous vehicle company announced Thursday evening.

The move comes after the California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday suspended Cruise LLC’s deployment of driverless cars in San Francisco.

The DMV said the vehicles were deemed “not safe for the public to operate” and that the manufacturer “misrepresented” information regarding their safety.

In an announcement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the company said it wanted to rebuild public trust.

According to the company’s statement, “Part of this involves taking a hard look at ourselves and how we operate on Cruise, even if that means doing things that are uncomfortable or difficult.”

“In that spirit, we have decided to proactively pause driverless operations across our entire fleet while we take time to examine our processes, systems and equipment and consider how we We can work in a better way so that we can gain public trust.”

The company said the action was “not related to any new on-road incidents” and that supervised AV operations would continue.

Cruise, headquartered in San Francisco, is a subsidiary of General Motors and also operates in Phoenix, Arizona, and the cities of Austin and Houston in Texas.

The California DMV suspension Tuesday also did not affect Cruise’s permit to test vehicles with safety drivers. Cruz said the state action was taken after investigating a collision involving one of his autonomous vehicles on Oct. 2 in the area of ​​Market and Fifth Street in San Francisco.

A hit-and-run driver hits a woman crossing the road at a red light, sending her into the path of a cruise vehicle. The company said the vehicle detected the collision and stopped, but then tried to stop the vehicle to avoid further road safety problems and dragged the woman forward about 20 feet.

Cruz said he has shared information about the collision, including the entire video, with state and federal regulators, including the DMV, and that the company is “currently conducting an analysis to identify potential enhancements to AV’s response to such an extremely rare incident.” Still working.”

More from CBS News

Read more

Source: www.cbsnews.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Jamie Dimon to sell JPMorgan shares for the first time since becoming CEO nearly two decades ago

Jamie Dimon to sell JPMorgan shares for the first time since becoming CEO nearly two decades ago

October 27, 2023
Opinion: Untangling the great policy mess of Canada’s innovation problem

Opinion: Untangling the great policy mess of Canada’s innovation problem

October 27, 2023

You may have missed

Jamie Dimon to sell JPMorgan shares for the first time since becoming CEO nearly two decades ago

Jamie Dimon to sell JPMorgan shares for the first time since becoming CEO nearly two decades ago

October 27, 2023
Opinion: Untangling the great policy mess of Canada’s innovation problem

Opinion: Untangling the great policy mess of Canada’s innovation problem

October 27, 2023
Pacers, foundation partner to help aspiring young entrepreneurs – Inside Indiana Business

Pacers, foundation partner to help aspiring young entrepreneurs – Inside Indiana Business

October 27, 2023
Amtrak is scrapping ‘Saver’ tickets — but you might still save money

Amtrak is scrapping ‘Saver’ tickets — but you might still save money

October 27, 2023

Dow falls more than 350 points as S&P 500 enters correction zone

October 27, 2023
5 questions for Francesco Marconi

5 questions for Francesco Marconi

October 27, 2023