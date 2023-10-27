Cruise halts driverless taxi operations in all markets

Cruise says it is halting its entire driverless operations after California regulators earlier this week suspended the autonomous vehicle company from commercially deploying its robotaxis.

“The most important thing for us right now is to take steps to rebuild public trust. Part of this involves taking a deep look inside ourselves and at how we operate on cruises, even if it means doing things that are uncomfortable or difficult,” says the San Francisco-based company. said in a statement Published Thursday evening.

“In that spirit, we have decided to proactively pause driverless operations across all of our fleet while we take time to examine our processes, systems and equipment and consider how we We can work in a better way that will gain public trust,” Cruz said.

The General Motors-owned company said in its announcement that the decision to halt its driverless operations “is not related to any new on-road incidents, and supervised AV operations will continue.”

“We feel this is the right thing to do during a period when we need to be extra vigilant when it comes to risk, continue to focus on security, and take steps to rebuild public trust,” the company said.

Although Cruise’s robotaxis had become an increasingly common sight on the streets of San Francisco before its suspension, the company also offers driverless rides in Austin, Texas; Phoenix; And Houston. The company was also preparing to bring its robotaxis to other cities like Seattle and Nashville.

In a serious accident on October 2, a Cruise robotaxi struck a woman crossing the street in downtown San Francisco and was then struck by a human motorist in a hit-and-run, which reported the company to the California Department of Motor Vehicles. prompted to suspend. Permission to deploy. The suspension announced on Tuesday came into effect immediately. In California, the DMV’s deployment permit serves as a prerequisite for AV companies competing to charge for fully driverless rides.

Although the Cruise robotaxi did not initiate the accident, the DMV said it continued to drive for 20 feet with the woman trapped under the robotaxi’s chassis in an attempt to pull the robotaxi away. The DMV alleged in its order of suspension that Cruise initially withheld additional video footage of the “pullover maneuver” when the company met with its investigators the day after the crash. Cruz denied the allegation and said he actively shared the full footage of the incident with state and federal regulators.

The DMV’s Cruise suspension came just two months after another regulator, the Public Utilities Commission, gave the company and its rival, Waymo, permission to operate commercially in San Francisco at all times.

It’s unclear how long Cruise’s self-imposed driverless operations will remain on hold. Although Cruise is no longer allowed to use his robotaxis for free or paid driverless rides, he can still test his technology in San Francisco as long as there is a human backup driver present.

Source: www.sfchronicle.com