Cruise halts all driverless operations after collision with pedestrian, permits suspended in California

A cruise vehicle in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | getty images

General Motors-owned autonomous vehicle startup Cruise has halted all of its driverless operations following a confrontational investigation, disagreements with state regulators and the suspension of its license in California earlier this week.

The autonomous vehicle maker, founded by CEO Kyle Vogt in 2013, previously launched driverless operations in San Francisco, Austin, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas and Miami.

GM said Tuesday that the company lost about $1.9 billion on Cruise through September this year, including $732 million in the third quarter alone. The same day, following GM’s third quarter earnings update, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced it had suspended Cruise deployment and testing permits in the state.

The suspension orders from the DMV followed a spate of safety concerns and incidents after Cruise received approval to operate a round-the-clock robotaxi service in San Francisco in August. The California Public Utilities Commission also suspended the license allowing Cruise to transport and charge passengers for rides in its robotaxis in the state.

In a high-profile incident in early October, the human driver of another vehicle hit a pedestrian in San Francisco, sending her into the path of a Cruise self-driving car. According to DMV records obtained by CNBC, the Cruise autonomous vehicle came to a complete stop and “subsequently attempted to perform a pullover maneuver while the pedestrian was underneath the vehicle.”

“The AV traveled approximately 20 feet and reached a speed of 7 mph before coming to the next and final stop,” and “the pedestrian remained under the vehicle,” DMV records state. “The manufacturer’s vehicles are not safe for the public to operate” and they “may lack the ability to respond safely and appropriately during incidents involving a pedestrian,” the DMV wrote in its order of suspension sent to Cruz. “

Cruz wrote on LinkedIn Thursday night:

“The most important thing for us at this time is to take steps to rebuild public trust. Part of that includes taking a hard look at ourselves and at how we operate at Cruise, even if that means changing those things. Have to do things that are inconvenient or difficult.

In that spirit, we have decided to proactively pause driverless operations across all of our fleet while we take time to examine our processes, systems and equipment and consider how we Can work in a better way so that public trust can be gained.

This is not related to any new on-road incidents, and supervised AV operations will continue. “We believe this is the right thing to do during a period when we need to be extra vigilant when it comes to risk, remain focused on security, and take steps to rebuild public trust.”

The move comes after GM CEO Mary Barra said several times that the automaker believes cruise vehicles are safer than those with human drivers.

“We believe Cruise has a tremendous opportunity to grow and expand,” Barra said during the third-quarter earnings call. “We believe Cruise has a tremendous opportunity to grow and expand. Safety will be our gating factor as we do that, and working with the cities in which we are deployed Will continue to do.” That said, GM plans to support Cruise’s expansion.

Barra on Tuesday cited Cruise as an example of the company’s history of “defining the future of transportation” and said the self-driving venture “continues to push the boundaries of what AV technology can provide society. Is.” He said security “is always at the forefront, and it’s something they’re constantly improving on.”

The company also said Thursday that Cruise will continue to drive its autonomous vehicles with human safety drivers who will monitor the drives.

A GM spokesperson referred all questions to Cruz, declining to comment on any involvement of the automaker or Barra in the decision to halt operations. Cruze’s minority shareholder Honda did not immediately respond for comment.

Source: www.cnbc.com