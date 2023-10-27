Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide

NEW YORK (AP) — Cruise, the autonomous vehicle unit owned by General Motors, is suspending driverless operations nationwide after regulators in California found that its driverless cars pose a threat to public safety.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles this week revoked the license of Cruise, which recently began ferrying passengers throughout San Francisco.

Cruise is also being investigated by US regulators after reports of potential dangers to pedestrians and passengers.

“We have decided to proactively pause driverless operations across our entire fleet while we take time to examine our processes, systems and equipment and consider how we How can we work in a better way so that we can gain public trust?” The platform, formerly known as Twitter, was launched on Thursday night.

Cruise said the decision to suspend its driverless services was not related to any new incidents on the road. Human-supervised operation of Cruise’s autonomous vehicles, or AVs, will continue — including California’s indefinite suspension.

General Motors Co., which has ambitious goals for Cruise, suffered a significant blow this week. The Detroit automaker expected to generate $1 billion in annual revenue from Cruise by 2025 — a huge jump from last year’s revenue of $106 million.

Cruise has also tested robotaxi service in Los Angeles as well as cities like Phoenix and Austin, Texas.

Although the California Department of Motor Vehicles did not elaborate on specific reasons for suspending Cruise’s license this week, the agency accused Cruise of misrepresenting safety information about autonomous technology in its vehicles. Tuesday’s revocation followed a series of incidents that raised concerns about the dangers and inconveniences caused by Cruise’s robotaxis.

Earlier this month, a Cruise robotaxi specifically ran over a pedestrian who was hit by another vehicle driven by a human. The pedestrian was crushed under the tires of the Cruze vehicle after it stopped – and then dragged about 20 feet (six meters) as the car attempted to veer off the road.

The DMV and others have accused Cruise of initially not sharing all video footage of the crash, but the robotaxi operator backtracked, saying it had turned over the full video to state and federal authorities. In a statement Tuesday, Cruise said it was cooperating with regulators investigating the Oct. 2 crash — and with its engineers on its robotaxis to improve its response to “such an extremely rare event.” Are working.

Still, some doubt Cruz’s response to the accident and point to lingering questions. Bryant Walker Smith, a law professor at the University of South Carolina who studies autonomous vehicles, wants to know “who knew what when?” Cruz and probably GM after the accident.

Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced it was investigating Cruise’s autonomous vehicle division after receiving reports of incidents where vehicles did not take proper precautions around pedestrians in roadways, including crosswalks. Must have behaved.

NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation said it received two reports of pedestrians being injured by cruise vehicles. It also identified two additional incidents from videos posted on public websites, noting that the total number is unknown.

In December last year, NHSTA launched a separate investigation into reports of Cruise’s robotaxis that shut down too early or stopped moving unexpectedly, potentially leaving passengers stranded. Investigations have been launched into three rear-end collisions that reportedly occurred after the Cruze AV applied hard brakes.

According to a letter dated Oct. 20, which was made public Thursday, since the beginning of this investigation NHSTA has received five other reports of Cruise AVs unexpectedly breaking down with no further disruptions. In each case the AVs were operating without human supervision and this resulted in a rear-end collision.

“We welcome NHTSA’s questions regarding our safety record and operations,” Cruise spokeswoman Hannah Lindo said in a statement Friday. “We have cooperated with each of their requests as part of the ongoing investigative process to date and will continue to do so.”

Cruise has previously said that its record of driverless miles has outperformed comparable human drivers in terms of safety, particularly accident rates.

It’s unclear what impact this week’s suspension of driverless operations will have on the future of Cruise, and perhaps AVs as a whole. Walker Smith says there are several possibilities – including Cruise’s prospects of being isolated from its competitors, especially those that have not expanded aggressively, or a “Tesla scenario” where the initial outrage turns into a quick, significant one. Changes may not be equal.

There could also be bigger consequences for the industry, he said — this month’s news highlights “the emerging story that autonomous vehicles and their companies are struggling and failing”. “Cities like San Francisco, which are already concerned about automated vehicles, (may) see and use this as evidence that the industry is running rampant.”

This doesn’t mean that Cruise won’t resume its driverless operations again one day. But that will depend on what additional information comes to light in the future, Walker Smith said — as well as whether Cruise will identify specific action items in the near future.

“If we can’t trust a company deploying automated vehicles, they have no business being on our roads,” Walker Smith said. He later said that Cruz’s announcement Thursday “clearly referenced earning trust, and I think he needs to say what that means.”

AP Technology Writer Michael Liedtke in San Francisco contributed to this report.

