1 hour ago

Carnival is withdrawing threats to use a controversial tactic known as “fire-and-rehire” in negotiations over pay and conditions for more than 900 crew at the UK cruise operator.

Trade union Nautilus said that this step has been taken after immediate discussion.

In a joint statement, Carnival and Nautilus said the strategy was being removed.

Instead they will work “collaboratively toward a negotiated settlement,” the statement said.

Nautilus executive Martin Gray said the withdrawal was a “positive sign” of Carnival UK’s commitment to negotiating changes to terms and conditions for the affected 919 crew members.

He added, “However, firing and rehiring, or firing and rehiring, should not be an option for any employer to force changes to terms and conditions and calls for the UK Government to outlaw it.” Must be committed to.”

Currently, it is not illegal to fire and then hire employees. But in practice this is only considered acceptable as a last resort, and as long as the correct procedures are followed.

Under UK law, employers planning to make 20 or more employees redundant within any 90-day period must first consult with employees and speak to trade union representatives.

On Thursday, Nautilus said documents Carnival had filed with authorities showed the company was seeking “fire- End-rehire” strategy. Elizabeth and Queen Mary 2.

The document, known as Form H1, includes the statement that “dismissal and reappointment may be considered if new terms cannot be agreed upon”.

Carnival, which operates P&O Cruises and Cunard, responded with a statement that it planned to pursue a fire-and-rehire strategy and said it was “explicitly not pursuing any redundancies.” “.

In a joint statement released on Friday, Carnival confirmed it had “no intention of taking steps towards dismissal and re-engagement”. It said that the HR1 form has been cancelled.

Source: www.bbc.com