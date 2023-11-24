Cruise giant accused of scheme to fire and rehire crew – BBC News

By Faria Masood

business reporter

23 November 2023

Updated 8 minutes ago

A leading cruise ship company is being accused of planning to fire more than 900 staff members if they do not accept new terms and conditions.

P&O Cruises and Cunard owner Carnival UK informed officials about the “fire-and-rehire” plan a day after beginning talks with union members.

The Nautilus union said this showed the cruise firm had “no real intention of engaging” in meaningful negotiations.

Carnival UK said it was “clearly not making any redundancies”.

Employees who may be affected include 919 crew working on 10 ships, including the Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary 2.

Last year a separate company, P&O Ferries, was embroiled in controversy over its owner DP World sacking 800 workers. The firm dismissed staff without notice, replacing them with overseas agency workers who were paid less than the UK minimum wage.

Later, the firm’s owner admitted that the dismissal was illegal.

Under UK law, employers planning to make 20 or more employees redundant within any 90-day period must first consult with employees and speak to trade union representatives.

In the current case, Nautilus, which represents hundreds of people potentially affected, is accusing Carnival UK of engaging in negotiations over next year’s pay and conditions without being open about its withdrawal status. Specifically – that they were considering plans to fire the workers if negotiations failed.

As long as the correct procedures are followed, it is not illegal to fire and then rehire employees.

Nautilus said Carnival had informed officials it was considering redundancies by submitting a Form HR1, just one day after it began negotiations with the union over reducing staff hours and wages.

The union came to know about that notification only after a week.

HR1 includes this statement: “If agreement cannot be reached on new terms, termination and reappointment may be considered.”

Nautilus said the move showed that Carnival “never had any intention of having a ‘meaningful conversation’”.

Carnival UK said: “We are clearly not making any redundancies and will not be sacking or redeploying staff. In fact we have significantly increased the number of staff across our fleet.”

It added: “This is an annual pay review process with maritime executives on board our ships that will ensure alignment. This will empower our staff, deliver the right teams across our fleet and attract talent to work on our ships. Will attract and retain.”

The union said the cruise company effectively intends to “implement a 20% reduction in its working days”, reducing from 243 days worked per year to 200 days and leading to a decline in earnings.

It said the changes were being implemented and were “not negotiable”, leaving members upset, especially as it seemed the company was “taking away flexibility” in terms of when work could be done.

Nautilus has written to the company calling on it to withdraw its “fire-and-rehire” threat and engage in meaningful negotiations.

Shadow Transport Secretary Lewis Haigh said history was “repeating itself”.

“The lives of hundreds of seafarers are once again being upended by bad bosses who know they can get away with it,” he said, adding that ministers had ignored “warning after warning” that employment was under threat. This will happen again without changes in the law.

Nautilus senior national organizer Gary Elliott called on the government to learn the lessons of last year’s P&O ferry scandal and “outlaw the coercive practice of fire-and-rehire”.

He said: “Employers cannot be allowed to treat their employees with contempt and coercion through fundamental changes in terms and conditions by jeopardizing the livelihood of their employees.”

But Paul Novak, general secretary of the union umbrella body, the TUC, said ministers had failed to stop workers being “treated like disposable labour”.

He said that the government has gone back on its promise to introduce a bill that would strengthen the rights of workers.

The BBC has contacted the government for comment.

Source: www.bbc.com