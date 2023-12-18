Cruise cuts its self-driving workforce by a quarter, another e-scooter startup closes and a special year-end message techcrunch

The Station is a weekly newspaper dedicated to all things transportation. SIGN UP HERE – Click on Bus Station to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Subscribe for free.

Welcome back to the Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B.

hello! and goodbye! Well, at least until 2024. The station is going to take a short break till the end of this year. I would like to thank all of you for reading our weekly newsletter and reaching out to me with suggestions, tips and criticism. Yes, I appreciate the thoughtful pushback too.

It’s been an action-packed year with new startups emerging (so many electric boat and RV companies, am I right?), EVs hitting the road in droves, and several commercial milestones achieved in the autonomous vehicle industry. Has happened. Of course, there were some disappointing and even shocking moments. Several startups failed, including a group of mobility SPACs, and layoffs were widespread even in this last month of the year. There were two more surprising stories within the autonomous vehicle industry: Founders of the Passive Vehicle Industry Argo AI Coming back with a new SoftBank-funded AV startup and its downfall cruise,

Cruz’s story continues to unfold and will likely unfold well into 2024. This past week was disappointing for Cruz, though expected. The result: The Cruise board, and by extension the GM board, are cleaning house in an effort to save years of technological progress. As part of that mission, nine top leaders were dismissed and 900 workers were laid off.

We’ll follow the Cruise story next year. But this is not our only focus.

Here at TechCrunch, our team cares about the future of transportation, from new EV and battery technology to electric and hydrogen aviation, autonomous vehicles, micromobility, and in-car tech. This means much more than uncovering the next hot new thing. Instead, we try to explain why it’s important and who it might affect. In other words, we are the kind of people who take that unlikely exit or side road to discover what others might avoid. We hope you will join us on this journey.

See you in the New Year!

Would you like to get in touch with a tip, comment or complaint? Email Kirsten at [email protected]. A reminder that you can drop us a note at [email protected]. If you prefer to remain anonymous, Click here to contact usIncluding SecureDrop (instructions here) and various encrypted messaging apps.

micromobin’

The big story in Scooterville was the “seemingly” sudden decision. superpedestrian Just 18 months after raising $125 million, it shut down its US operations and began exploring the sale of its European business. I hate to say I saw it coming, but let’s just say I wasn’t shocked by this news because in late November, Superpedestrian began letting go of some European executives who were in charge of global development and operations .

Superpedestrian’s Link scooters are in about 60 cities in 11 countries, but they will be removed from most markets by the end of 2023. The startup established itself as a safe cities partner by acquiring Navmatic in July 2021, investing in its advanced rider assistance technology. .What came out of that was Pedestrian Defense, SuperPedestrian’s GPS-based safety system that allowed it to detect and correct unsafe rider behavior in real time. But that system competed with other camera-based computer vision systems, such as those popularized by Drover AI and Luna. The only major scooter company that seems like it might survive, Lime, implemented its own version of rider assist technology in its scooters in July 2022, around the same time that Superpedestrian began issuing layoffs.

Getting shared micromobility right is a tough business, as we’ve seen from the balance sheets of public companies Bird and Micromobility.com (formerly HellBiz). Bird was recently delisted, issued a few rounds of layoffs and is possibly close to filing for bankruptcy. Micromobile.com issued not one, but two reverse stock splits this year, and its stock price is still in the red. And after some failed acquisition negotiations, Tier Mobility also issued layoffs in November. Oh, and let’s not forget Bolt’s mysterious disappearance.

Now my question is, who will be next to flee to the great beyond?

– Rebecca Bellan

deal of the week

Just tons of deals this week!

dimensional energyThe New York-based startup developing sustainable aviation fuel from carbon dioxide emissions and water raised $20 million in a Series A round led by Envisioning Partners. Strategic investors such as United Airlines’ Sustainable Flight Fund, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, RockCreek’s Smart Aviation Futures Fund, DSC Investments, Delek US and New York Ventures, as well as existing investors such as Elemental Accelerator and Clo Capital also participated.

dstA Chinese new energy vehicle fleet management company completed an $80 million financing round to boost R&D investment and real-time computational analysis.

exponent energyIndian EV charging startup raises $26.4 million Series B led by Eight Roads Ventures and TDK Ventures. The funding will help Exponent expand its 15-minute charging solution to five major Indian cities in FY2024 and enter the intercity e-bus segment. The company plans to deploy 1,000 of its own charging stations and install 25,000 EVs powered by Exponent by 2025.

lycoMobility as a service startup raised 1.4 million euros ($1.53 million) from Habert Dassault Finance, Afrimobility (Aqua Group), angel investors and banks including Bpifrance, Crédit Mutuel and Caisse d’Epargne.

Metafuelsa sustainable jet fuel startup, raised $8 million in a round led by Energy Impact Partners and Contrarian Ventures.

LeftThe Sao Paulo-based startup, which wants to scale electric motorcycle battery swapping in Latin America, raised $30 million in a Series A round to capture the rise in popularity of motorcycles across the region. The equity and debt round was led by Monashis with participation from Climate Tech Fund 2150 and Maniv Mobility.

Notable readings and other news

ADAS

Tesla is limiting the use of its Autopilot driver-assistance software as part of a two million vehicle recall. Reporter Sean O’Kane explains what and why it matters.

autonomous vehicle

techcrunch Reporter Rita Liao digs into the ins and outs of the new AV rules in China. Liao writes, “A closer study reveals some interesting contrasts between the approaches of Chinese and US regulators regarding the budding technology.”

waymo This week continues to move forward with an important expansion. Select riders can now be picked up or dropped off by the company’s robotaxis curbside at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. It’s certainly limited, but a milestone nonetheless.

we rode Began testing autonomous buses in Singapore, signaling its global ambitions.

Car Sharing and Other Gig Economy Bits

European Union Lawmakers have finally reached an agreement on the final shape of the Platform Workers Directive, which is designed to boost gig worker rights.

ridThe startup-turned-SPAC, which enables car owners to lease their vehicles to their peers, filed its first earnings report. TL;DR: The jump in revenue shows the company is growing, but still not enough to be profitable.

Electric vehicles, batteries and charging

chevrolet Invited journalists, including you, to drive the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV. my thoughts? There’s a lot to like about this car. Despite all its triumphs, the Blazer EV, which is aimed at selling in large volumes, is too expensive for what it offers.

ford is cutting its production target for the all-electric F-150 Lightning to match weak demand.

John McNeilThe former chairman of Tesla, founder of venture DVX and vice chairman of the board of Cruise, wrote an interesting op-ed in TechCrunch discussing the recent story that EV demand is weakening. He argues that data shows that EV sales are increasing, but warns that the US must take action if it wants to stay in the global race.

stitchedThe 13-year-old company, which has raised over $900 million so far, has struck a landmark deal to supply Titan silicon anode material to Panasonic. Production will take place at Sila’s future Moses Lake facility, where the startup recently broke ground.

Taiwanese electric scooter manufacturer gogoro Introduced a battery-swapping network and three smartscooters in India, marking the company’s official entry into the world’s most populous country and the largest two-wheeler market.

Tesla’s The $50,000 threat to Cybertruck resellers may finally be backfired.

uber freight And aucklandA $650 million joint venture between Daimler Trucks NA, NextEra Energy and BlackRock is working together to accelerate the deployment and installation of public charging infrastructure for heavy-duty EVs.

America-China The technology war over EV battery dominance is escalating.

technology in car

America National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Want anti-drunk driving technology in cars. Here is what stands in the way.

Source: techcrunch.com