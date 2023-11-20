Cruise control was the creation of blind inventor Ralph Teeter after his lawyer annoyed him.

Image via Unsplash.com – Koons Automotive

One of the most widely used features of modern cars was born from a frustrating car ride taken by a brilliant, but blind engineer with his lawyer.

Innovation is often taken for granted. Every time something is invented that makes life a little easier, people keep gobbling it up until the next thing comes along to flatter them, leaving little room for true appreciation. One 20th century development that has been used countless times around the world is cruise control – the function of a vehicle to cruise at a set speed without constantly applying the gas pedal. Surprisingly, this driving feature was started by a brilliant inventor named Ralph Teeter, even though he was completely blind when he developed this concept.

Teeter was born in 1890 in Indiana. At the age of five, he lost one eye in a knife accident, and the following year he lost the vision in his other eye due to a medical condition. He never let his disability dominate him and he even preferred not to talk about it.

He earned several engineering degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and worked in the motor division of his family’s Teitor-Hartley Motor Company. After it was sold in 1918, he went on to work for several other motor and engine companies. Despite a career full of achievements, the thing he is most remembered for is cruise control.

Teeter’s inspiration for cruise control came to him around 1935 during a car ride with the family attorney, Harry Lindsay. The lawyer had a strange habit of driving slowly while talking and speeding up while listening, thereby creating a rhythm. Tight on teeter’s nerves. Determined to find a solution to avoid future fidgeting during in-car conversations, the engineer embarked on a long journey of experimentation before finding a solution.

10 years later, in 1945, a year before Teeter became president of Perfect Circle Corporation, he was finally granted the first patent for his speed control device, which was alternately called Controlmatic, Tachomatic, Presomatic, and Speedostat. The latter ultimately…

Source: historianandrew.medium.com