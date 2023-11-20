Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt resigns after weeks of crisis

Cruise founder and CEO Kyle Vogt speaking on stage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

Cruise CEO and founder Kyle Vogt resigned Sunday night, less than a month after the struggling robotaxi company lost its license to operate in California and halted operations of its autonomous fleet nationwide. The General Motors subsidiary has been widely criticized for its aggressive expansion plans that did not pay sufficient attention to safety.

in a series of tweets, Vogt did not resolve his company’s crisis. “Cruise is just getting started and I believe it has a great future,” he wrote. “The status quo on our roads sucks, but together we’ve proven there’s something better around the corner… Thanks for a great ride!”

In a corporate statement sent Sunday evening by spokesman Aaron McAleer, the company said it would continue to “strengthen public trust.”

“The results of our ongoing reviews will inform additional next steps as we work to build a better cruise focused on safety, transparency and trust,” the company wrote. “We will continue to advance AV technology in service of our mission to make transportation safer, cleaner and more accessible.”

Vogt’s resignation comes nearly six weeks after a serious accident on Oct. 2 in the company’s hometown of San Francisco that left a woman in critical condition for several weeks. In that incident, the pedestrian was crossing a San Francisco street when he was struck by a human driver and fell into the path of an oncoming Cruise autonomous vehicle, causing him to be dragged about 20 feet.

On October 24, the California DMV revoked Cruise’s operating permit, and two days later the company withdrew all of its remaining AVs from its operating cities in Arizona and Texas. Earlier, Cruise had targeted to deploy its fleet in a total of 10 cities, including Nashville and San Diego, by the end of 2023.

In an internal email sent Saturday, Vogt wrote that he would “take it.”[s] I am responsible for the condition Cruz is in today. There are no excuses, and no doubt about what happened. Our approach to working with regulators, the press, the public and other stakeholders must simply improve. We have to come back with a new plan that is based on what we have learned. We need to double down on security, transparency, and community engagement.” The email informed employees that the company would partially reinstate its stock buyback plan, which it had canceled earlier this week. It was a desperate move to boost low staff morale.

In a text message sent to forbes, San Francisco observer Aaron Peskin, a frequent critic of Cruise, said he had never met Vogt, but added that Vogt “did not set the creative tone.” Previously, Peskin had been a leader of opposition to the company, and was previously reported forbes Other cities and federal agencies “need to address these things before we deploy them in cities everywhere.”

