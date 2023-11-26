Cruise announces reduced operations, causing further delays in Origin production

Cruise says it will not be producing any of its Origin self-driving vans in the near future, along with an announcement that the company is significantly scaling back its operations going forward.

General Motors (GM)’s self-driving subsidiary Cruise has been in a nightmare situation for the past several weeks, after one of the company’s driverless vehicles struck a pedestrian in San Francisco early last month. Following the news that Cruise and GM Origin will cease production of self-driving vans, the subsidiary said Wednesday that it will not produce any driverless vehicles in 2024, adding that it will be ready to restart operations when it resumes. Will reduce operations to only one city. According to a report by automotive news,

A Cruise spokesperson said, “We have decided to focus on Bolt-based Cruise AVs in the near term, with a long-term strategy around Origin.”

Cruise had already or was planning to launch its driverless vehicles in 13 US cities. However, the company did not say which city it would select nor when it would restart operations.

The company also says it will produce a “small number” of pre-commercial prototypes in the coming weeks, though a GM spokesperson said the company will not build production models or prototypes in 2024.

Currently, Cruise has no timeline for restarting Origin production.

It’s not entirely clear how many Origin vans GM has produced for Cruze up to this point, though former CEO Kyle Vogt said in a meeting this month that the automaker has produced hundreds of the vehicles so far.

Vogt resigned as CEO at Cruise earlier this week, and was followed by fellow former executive and co-founder Daniel Kahn.

Following an October 2 accident in which a Cruise robotaxi struck and crushed a pedestrian who was hit by another car, the company’s ability to operate driverless vehicles has been criticized by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The permit was cancelled. The company also faces a federal investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and has hired third-party legal and technology firms to help review its technology and response to the crash.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at [email protected], find me on @zacharyviscontiOr send us your tips at [email protected].

Source: www.teslarati.com