Crude oil prices low; US services PMI rose in November

US stocks were mixed at the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index up more than 50 points on Friday.

The Dow rose 0.19% to trade at 35,339.66 while the NASDAQ fell 0.14% to 14,245.17. The S&P 500 also fell 0.03% to 4,555.43. US stock markets were closed on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday and will close early today as well.

leading and lagging areas

Energy shares rose 0.8% on Friday.

Shares of communication services fell 0.7% in Friday trading.

top title

The S&P Global US Services PMI rose to 50.8 in November from 50.6 the previous month, recording the highest reading in four months and exceeding market estimates of 50.4.

equity trading up

FLJ GROUP LTD (NASDAQ:FLJ) shares rose 68% to $0.1815 after the company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alpha Mind Technology.

shares of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) got a boost, rising 33% to $39.56. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) iRobot’s proposed acquisition is reportedly on the verge of receiving unconditional approval from EU antitrust authorities.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares also rose 24% to $3.73 after the company reached a merger agreement with TSH Investment Holding and TSH Merger Sub Ltd.

Equities are trading down

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares fell 28% to $0.56 after jumping 143% on Wednesday. Impel Pharmaceuticals recently announced its exploration of strategic alternatives.

shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) fell 12% to $1.2175, following an 11% decline on Wednesday. Cuentas recently reported a modest quarterly loss.

Bitfarms Limited (NASDAQ:BITF) fell 9% to $1.0550 after the company announced a C$60 million private placement with US institutional investors.

Goods

In commodity news, oil was down 0.4% at $76.78, while gold was up 0.4% at $1,999.70.

Silver rose 2.7% to $24.315 on Friday, while copper rose 0.3% to $3.7745.

euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.30%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.03% while Spain’s IBEX 35 index rose 0.46%, the German DAX rose 0.23%, the French CAC 40 rose 0.25%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB index rose 0.67%.

The IFO Business Climate Indicator for Germany climbed for the second consecutive month in November to a reading of 87.3, while the German economy contracted 0.1% during the third quarter. Producer prices in Spain fell 7.8% year-on-year in October, compared with a revised 8.5% decline in the previous month.

asia pacific market

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.52%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index falling 1.96% and China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.68%. Meanwhile, India’s S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.1%.

Au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing PMI fell to 48.1 in November from 48.7 a month earlier, while the annual inflation rate rose to 3.3% in October from 3.0% a month earlier. The index of key economic indicators in Japan was revised upward to 108.9 from a flash reading of 108.7 in September, while the index of economic indicators coincidentally came in at 114.7 in September, matching the flash reading.

Economics

The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.4 in November from 50 a month earlier, falling short of market expectations of 49.8.

The S&P Global Composite PMI for November came in at 50.7, unchanged from the previous month.

Source: www.bing.com