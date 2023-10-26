Crucial X8 Portable SSD: Affordable storage in a premium aluminum case

I’ve been on the lookout for cheap, compact SSD storage for data backup in recent months. Basically, I want to replace the slow and large HDD that is taking up too much space on my desk. Plus, nothing beats a small SSD for portable storage needs, like moving large files between my upstairs and downstairs computers or taking a collection of files (like a family digital photo library) to my in-laws. A few weeks ago, I found a winning combination in the Crucial X6, a small 2TB SSD with USB-C that I bought for $90 on sale (review here).

Crucial X8 offers 2TB SSD storage in premium aluminum enclosure with $119.99 MSRP brad moon

This week I found something that may overpower him, although it is physically much larger. This is another offering from Crucial – a company that has long been associated with RAM, becoming a player in the storage market with the switch to solid state.

My latest acquisition was a 2TB Crucial X8 SSD. It is almost twice the size of the X6 and significantly heavier. On sale, I was still able to get one for less than $100 (MSRP for the 2TB version is $119.99). So why pay more for the same amount of storage in a larger and heavier form factor?

First, let’s put that size into some perspective. It weighs 3.5 ounces, which is more than double the weight of the X6, but still no burden. My iPhone weighs about 8.5 ounces and I carry it in my pocket. The Crucial X8 is still a fraction of the size of any portable HDD (and most phones) and can easily be carried in a pocket.

Crucial X8 Portable SSD in action brad moon

This weight is because it uses an aluminum casing instead of plastic. It offers a much more premium experience and it comes with some advantages. Crucial says the whole thing helps dissipate the heat. I can’t imagine a scenario when you would be writing files to this drive that would generate much heat, but if you do it’s covered. Furthermore, that solid aluminum case provides protection and the Crucial C8 offers 7.5-foot drop protection. It’s better than the lightweight X6.

Additionally, although both drives use the USB 3.2 Gen-2 (USB-C) interface, the Crucial X8 is rated to read data sequentially at speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s. That’s about 20% faster than the X6. Although you’re unlikely to notice any difference copying a few movie files, the extra zipiness is going to come in handy when it comes to moving a library of data around.

The Crucial , [+] Same Capacity) Crucial X6 brad moon

Ultimately, I bought the Crucial X8 because it feels reassuringly solid. I know the aluminum enclosure has nothing to do with performance (other than its ability to dissipate heat if you somehow manage to push the drive hard), but the heaviness makes this SSD feel like a premium device. Makes it happen. To me, it’s worth the extra weight and the extra $10 compared to the X6. But any of these Crucial SSDs are great choices for anyone looking for cheap, reliable (backed by a 3-year limited warranty), and highly portable storage.