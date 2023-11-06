CRTC allows small Internet companies to sell service on telecom fiber networks

TORONTO – The CRTC will allow independent competitors to sell off big telephone companies’ fiber networks in Ontario and Quebec in a bid to revive declining competition for Internet services in Canada’s two largest provinces.

The national telecommunications regulator announced the interim decision at the Canadian Telecom Summit in Toronto on Monday amid an ongoing review of third-party access to fiber networks in hopes of reducing prices for customers.

The decision is a partial ruling in a review launched by the CRTC in March into the ways in which smaller competitors pay major telecommunications companies for access to their networks. At that time, the Commission also announced that it would reduce some wholesale Internet rates by 10 percent.

The review, which has received more than 300 interventions, includes an expedited examination of whether big carriers should allow smaller competitors access to their fibre-to-the-home networks.

The CRTC said its review found significant competitive declines in Ontario and Quebec, where independent Internet providers currently serve 47 per cent fewer customers than two years ago.

“At the same time, many competitors have been bought out by larger internet providers, leaving many Canadians with fewer choices for high-speed internet services,” CRTC Chair Vicki Etrides said in a speech to conference attendees on Monday. went.”

“The CRTC is acting quickly to help stabilize the markets.”

The decision requires the big telephone companies, namely BCE Inc. and Telus Corp., to provide access to their fiber-to-the-home networks to competitors within six months. It said the delay would allow companies to prepare their networks and develop information technology and billing systems.

The CRTC said it is also setting interim rates that smaller competitors will pay for access to fiber networks, which will support both competition and continued investment in high-quality networks.

The regulator said the move is aimed at stabilizing the market in areas where it would have a significant impact on choice and affordability for consumers, following Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s directive to the CRTC earlier this year to enhance consumer rights. according to.

Last week, BCE Inc. Chief Executive Mirko Bibic warned that if the regulator’s decision in the review favored the position of smaller players over larger companies, it would prompt Bell to slow down its fiber construction plans.

“It’s as simple as that,” Bibic told analysts when the company reported its third-quarter earnings.

“That would be unfortunate because when we enter the community with fiber, we actually increase competition…the customer gets better service, better value, lower prices and that’s the conversation we typically have in regulation.” Proceedings.”

The regulator said a comprehensive review is ongoing, with the next public hearing scheduled for February 12, 2024.

No decision has yet been taken on whether a similar move will affect internet services in other provinces.

