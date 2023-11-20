The Crown producer, Left Bank, will auction off props and costumes from the award-winning show to fund a series of scholarships at The National Film and Television School as it reaches its final series.

Bonhams has now announced a “once-in-a-lifetime auction” of approximately 450 props, furniture and costumes – including costumes inspired by Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation Robes and Diana’s ‘Revenge’ dress – from all six series. CrownWritten and created by Peter Morgan and produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television.

Proceeds from the Bonhams live sale will be used to establish left coast pictures ,Crown Scholarship Program At the National Film and Television School, which has training sites across the UK in Buckinghamshire, London, Leeds, Scotland and Wales.

The program will help dozens of students attend the National Film and Television School over the next 20 years.

Specifically benefitting UK students, the scholarships will be awarded for training in a variety of specialties behind the camera craft, from editing and composition to directing and production design. NFTS alumni who have worked Crown Composer Martin Phipps, editor Úna Ní Dhonghaile, art director Ian Crossland, VFX supervisor Dillon Nicholls, senior composer Saruta Puff Piesenwallard and sound mixer Nina Rice, among many others.

The live sale of approximately 150 lots will take place at Bonhams in London on Wednesday 7 February 2024, with an online auction of approximately 300 lots starting from 30 January to 8 February on bonhams.com.

Additional items to be auctioned in aid of the National Film and Television School include Princess Diana’s leopard print swimsuit and Versace sunglasses worn in the first episode of the final season, two Beswick Corgi models, the facade and facade of Number 10 Downing Street Door, one will join. A replica of the famous wrought-iron doors of Buckingham Palace, along with the world’s only replica of the Queen’s coronation carriage and Princess Diana’s engagement ring.

John Wardle, director of the National Film and Television School, said: “We are thrilled that the future talent coming from the National Film and Television School (NFTS) will benefit from the extraordinary items generously donated by Left Bank Pictures and The Crown. Since its inception, the dedicated craftsmanship of over 60 NFTS alumni has been vital in bringing such an iconic series to life. Proceeds from the auction will play a vital role in supporting life-changing scholarships, ensuring that the next generation of film and television makers are given the opportunity to benefit from our world-renowned training, creating The Crown for many years to come. The legacy of can be carried forward. ,

Andy Harries, Chief Executive and Executive Producer of Left Bank Pictures CrownAdded: “It has been a privilege for me and everyone at Left Bank Pictures to be at the center of The Crown. Its huge global success has everything to do with working with the best creative and production talent in this country and we want to invest the proceeds from this fantastic auction in the next generation of film and TV talent. NFTS has been a part of The Crown’s history since the beginning and many of its graduates have contributed to the show’s production over the years. I have long admired and personally supported the school’s ethos and training. So I’m thrilled that the legacy of The Crown will provide so much financial support for so many students at NFTS over the next few decades. With their unmatched knowledge and expertise in film and entertainment memorabilia, Bonhams was the perfect choice of partner for us. The enthusiasm, vision and passion of their experts for Crown Auctions was evident from the beginning.

Details of how to apply to become Left Bank Pictures – The Crown The scholar will be announced after the February auction at Bonhams.

john creamer

