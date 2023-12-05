CrowdStrike is up 81% since my double-down; Is it too late to buy now?

MCCAIG

Cyber ​​security is one area where companies have to spend money rain or shine. The direct and indirect costs of breaches, downtime, and system recovery are enormous. It’s an arms race between cybersecurity companies and bad actors, and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is building quite an arsenal.

Cutting across cybersecurity is so important, which is why I’m bullish on this sector in 2023, especially CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks (PANW). Find a great area with a tailwind, then invest in the best companies.

I asked the question in March Was I right to double down on CrowdStrike After this, it was trading at just $130 per share, down 50% from its 52-week high. The stock has since been on a decline and is up more than 80%, as shown below.

It’s time to take stock (pardon the pun); Has the stock gone beyond fundamentals?

Importance of endpoint security

IBM estimates that 90% of effective cyberattacks and 70% of breaches exploit endpoints. An endpoint is any device that connects to the network, such as workstations, laptops, and cell phones.

Forrester (FORR) and Gartner (IT) both rank CrowdStrike as the endpoint protection leader, and CrowdStrike and Microsoft (MSFT) are battling to capture the largest market share. Endpoint security is a fertile market as connectivity in the world continues to grow. The trend of increasing endpoints will not slow down any time soon.

CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform also offers a comprehensive package of security solutions in addition to endpoint protection. The company estimates that endpoint security represents approximately 20% of its current $100 billion total addressable market.

How were CrowdStrike’s earnings?

CrowdStrike bucks the trend of slow growth due to the need for cybersecurity. As shown below, annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbed 35% in Q3FY24, crossing the $3 billion mark.

Its rise is remarkable. The company is also increasing operating efficiency, increasing free cash flow, and strengthening its already strong balance sheet.

Free cash flow of $655 million through the third quarter is nearly equal to last fiscal year’s $677 million. CrowdStrike has $3.2 billion in cash and investments to fund growth and pay for acquisitions. This is offset by just $742 million of long-term debt, consisting primarily of notes issued at favorable rates and maturing in 2029.

Business performance is excellent.

Focusing on new frontiers

CrowdStrike built its business on the back of huge corporations. By January, it counted most of the Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 as customers. But the problem here is clear – there are only so many of these ultra-wealthy American corporations to capture. CrowdStrike is focusing on expansion into new areas such as the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, small and medium businesses ((SMBs)) and the public sector.

Now is the time to maintain growth and boost the share price – try now before growth has a chance to stop.

As we can see in the graphic, some of these markets are virtually untapped. The public sector is now a great area to access, where hacks of school districts and other organizations have become prevalent. A recent incident in Clark County Public Schools (covering Las Vegas, NV) affected 300,000 students and 40,000 employees.

Reaching out to SMBs can also be beneficial; However, serving too many small customers with greater budget constraints can impact margins.

Finally, CrowdStrike announced the opening of a new Singapore office in November. This is part of promoting APAC development. CrowdStrike earned $81 million (~10% of total sales) from this sector last quarter, a 36% increase. Asia is the epicenter of cyber crime, so gaining market share here will be beneficial.

All of this contributes to CrowdStrike’s vision of reaching $10 billion ARR within five to seven years. If the current trend in the dollar-based net retention rate (DBNR), which is above 120% since 2019, continues, it will easily reach this target.

Is CrowdStrike Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

As shown below, CrowdStrike stock is still 20% off its all-time high during the peak of the 2021 tech stock frenzy.

Undoubtedly, the company is much stronger now. However, this is not a 2021 with zero interest rates and massive other economic stimulus.

As shown below, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is again near 20, and CrowdStrike is valued higher than peers like Zscaler (ZS) and Palo Alto.

CrowdStrike deserves a premium on both because of its industry position, opportunity, and deep growth. Still it seems a bit expensive.

The Santa Claus rally could continue, and investor sentiment could reach extreme greed again, sending stocks higher, but I’m being cautious.

In the long term, CrowdStrike is a great investment. But I’m looking for a better point to add to a post.

