December 18, 2023
Crowdfunding RoomSense IQ Launch: Innovative Modular Monitor for Smart Home Automation


Vancouver, BC/AccessWire/December 17, 2023/ In a significant advancement in home automation technology, newly released RoomSense IQ Setting a new standard for smart homes. This innovative modular room monitoring system, which harnesses the power of the ESP32-S3 module, is designed to enhance home automation through accurate presence detection. Equipped with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, RoomSense IQ seamlessly integrates with existing smart home devices, automating them based on human presence in real-time. This tool is not limited to just detecting presence; It also includes a set of sensors capable of monitoring ambient light, temperature, humidity, and indoor air quality.

It uses mmWave radar technology to determine when rooms are empty and when they are full. Additionally, it is equipped with integrated temperature, humidity and light sensors to monitor and control indoor climate conditions. Unlike traditional methods like schedules or voice assistance, RoomSense IQ triggers automations or alerts based on room occupancy, allowing users to automate tasks like turning off lights or air conditioning when a room is unoccupied to optimize energy conservation. Permission is granted to do so. Additionally, the device provides distance-to-target measurements, providing the flexibility to customize triggers for specific tasks.

RoomSense IQ Technical Specifications:

  • SoC: ESP32-S3 with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

  • USB: USB Type-C for power and serial communications

  • multi-purpose rgb led

  • Sensor:

    • LD2410 module (uses mmWave radar at 24GHz to detect human presence, with a sensing distance of up to about 19.7 feet (6 meters) and a detection angle of 120 degrees)

    • Murata PIR (passive infrared) sensor to filter out non-human activity and reduce false alarms (fans, wind blowing curtains, etc.)

    • SHT30 sensor that measures temperature and humidity

    • Adafruit A161 photocell to detect ambient light level

  • Thermally isolated enclosure for optimal sensor accuracy

  • Power consumption: 80mA at 5V via USB Type-C port

  • Dimensions: 5.5 x 5.5 cm (2.1 x 2.1 in)

RoomSense IQ seamlessly integrates with your home assistant using the MQTT protocol. It offers an open-source home assistant dashboard that displays real-time data and trend values. From this dashboard, you have access to make adjustments and create automations directly. Code and setup instructions are available in them GitHub repository,

Since there are other well-established products in the presence-based home automation space, the developers of RoomSense IQ have provided a comparison table that pits their product against worthy competitors such as Aqara FP2 And this Everything’s Presence One (EP1) Kit.

It’s worth noting that the company offers a ‘ClimateSense’ module that integrates with RoomSense IQ, enabling comprehensive indoor climate monitoring. Base RoomSense IQ ModelWithout additional modules, it costs $45. This package includes a USB Type-C cable, a three-piece plastic enclosure, and a mounting kit.

crowdfunding campaign The auction for RoomSense IQ was launched on crowd supply on November 21, 2023, and will end on December 21, 2023. So far, it has garnered support of over $25,000. Barring any unexpected delays, orders placed during the crowdfunding phase are expected to be shipped by May 2024.

media Contact:

Full Name: Sam Webb
Website: https://www.crowdsupply.com/roomsense-labs/roomsense-iq
Webmail: [email protected]

Source: RoomSense IQ

Source

