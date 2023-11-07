In this episode, we travel between the silk cities of Suzhou in eastern China and Lyon in southeastern France to explore how this treasured material transformed Eastern and Western culture.

Suzhou in eastern China and the city of Lyon in southeastern France are two of the most famous silk centers in the world. On this episode of Crossing Cultures, we explore the ancient ties that link both China and Europe and learn from the artisans who keep the craft of silk weaving alive.

The city of Suzhou has been synonymous with China’s silk industry for nearly five thousand years. Known as the Venice of the East, the grand canals and gardens are a lasting reminder of the wealth that the city acquired through its trade with the rest of the world.

One of the most precious crafts of Suzhou is caixi. This unique method of silk-weaving – with its distinctive warping technique – has been prized for millennia. As the saying goes, ‘One inch of KC, one inch of gold.’

KC tapestries are valued for their craftsmanship and sophistication.

“Technically, [the hardest part is] Color changes in mosaic artwork. If you look carefully there are a lot of mixed colors. The more colors, the longer it takes,” revealed Ma Huijuan, a silk-weaving master.

A key feature of the Casey Tapestry involves threading while cutting. First, the weaver uses natural silk threads to create a grid. They then weave colored threads into it before cutting at transition points to leave star-like marks.

,[Kesi] There are infinite varieties,” Ma Huijuan tells Crossing Cultures. “The number of threads and colors you use is up to you.”

KC: An antidote to the pace of the modern world

The complexity of such a process means that machines will never be able to replace experienced masters of this craft.

In many ways, Casey challenges our modern fast-paced society. A single tapestry can take years. It’s a labor of love that rarely gets quick rewards. However over time, its real value and legacy is built.

“There are many reasons to take it slow,” Ma Huijuan said. “The aim is balance. Whenever I hire an intern, the first thing I ask is if their mind is at peace. You can tell by their work that they put their heart into what they are doing.” “Apply it or not.”

To this day Suzhou is a major silk centre. Its enduring success is partly attributable to the mulberry tree. This favorite food of silkworms thrives in this part of China.

“The total life span of the silkworm is 46 days, with five stages or stages,” said silkworm farmer Zhou Dan.

“In the first three days of the fifth instar, it wraps itself in a white cocoon. The longest silk can be up to 1800 meters. The silkworm spits out the entire silk at once. If you find the beginning of the silk, you “Can take it out. Taihu Lake is the home of silk. In fact, silk is the most precious gift that silkworms have given us.”

Lyon’s famous Jacquard loom: the world’s first ‘computer’

The desire for luxury in France made Lyon, located in the southeast of France, one of the largest silk weaving centers on earth. The story of Silk and Lyon has been woven for over 500 years.

The economic fate of the city was probably sealed in 1540 when the French king, François I, decreed that all raw silk coming to France from Italy and Asia must first stop in Lyon. That monopoly was later tightened by orders to purchase only silk products from Lyon under Kings Louis XIV and Napoleon.

But arguably it was the technical genius of another man that took the city to another level. His name was Joseph Marie Jacquard, inventor of the famous Jacquard loom.

Philibert Varenne is director of production at the Maison des Canuts museum in the Croix Rousse district of Lyon. He tells Crossing Cultures why the Jacquard loom was so revolutionary.

“Before Jacquard, weaving required two people. You needed a weaver like me. And then there was an assistant next to him who had to pull the ropes to raise the warp wires. This lifting work is now done with Jacquard machine. And even though weaving and pressing pedals all day is still tiring, it’s a lot less than pulling those strings.”

Dubbed by some as ‘the first computer’, Philibert explained that the Jacquard loom was “composed of two principal elements, the punched card, which is the design program, and a binary system.

“The machine reads this punched card, which corresponds to whether the thread is picked up or not,” he said.

a city shaped from silk

It wouldn’t be a French story without revolution, and the revolt by the city’s ‘canuts’ or weavers was also the catalyst for an era of social movement that brought fair rights to workers.

But silk shaped Lyon in other ways too. One of the most obvious is its architecture, particularly the many secret passageways spanning the city, known locally as traboules. This facilitated weavers and other traders to transport their goods quickly.

At its peak, Lyon’s silk weaving employed approximately 30,000 people. Today, it is a much more exclusive club.

Jacquard machines ‘not at all old’

Soiree Saint-Georges is one of the last traditional weavers in the city. Here Virgil and his father Ludovic specialize in making the finest silk utensils. He is busy working on a very special project.

“I’m currently working on iron-chessed velvet. It’s a very old technique dating back to the 16th century. It’s quite unusual because I’m mixing both silk and gold threads.”

For Ludovic, there are two advantages to using a Jacquard machine, and the future looks bright for workshops like his.

“Of course, there is historical interest in it, because the machines here are more than two centuries old. But they are not old at all in terms of what they can do, because we are going to do what modern machines do not do or no longer Can’t do it.”

“For this workshop […] The future is very clear. Of course, we talk a lot about restoring furniture that belongs to the national heritage, but now there are also requests from private individuals who want pieces of furniture that can only be made in this way.”

Located at the western end of the Silk Road, Lyon is still called the capital of silk, and although its looms may not weave as well as they once did, the fabrics here are still some of the finest.

