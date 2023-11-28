Following the looting of $26 million in crypto earlier this month, trading firm Cronos Research is reaching out to its hackers for talks.

The company has offered to drop all legal charges if the hacker returns 90% of the stolen funds, leaving him with ~$2.5 million to keep.

Chronos Research Hack

Cronos made its offer on Monday via Ethereum transaction message to the hacker’s blockchain address – a common way to interact directly with anonymous crypto thieves.

“We acknowledge the complexity of the situation and stand ready to negotiate a solution,” Kronos wrote. “We offer a reward of 10% of any funds stolen, with the remaining 90% returned, in which case we will not pursue it further.”

The firm said its offer will only be valid until 08:00 UTC on Thursday, November 30.

Cronos initially reported the hack on November 18, claiming that an unauthorized entity had gained access to its API keys. Trading and withdrawals have since resumed, and the company assured followers that its losses were “not a significant portion” of its equity and could be covered internally.

Later Research LookOnChain’s blockchain investigators found that the majority of the loss ($24.57 million) occurred in Tether USD (USDT), along with ~$959,000 in Ether (ETH) and ~$125,000 in USD Coin (USDC).

beauty of rewards

While the loot is substantial, it’s hardly extraordinary in crypto.

Less than a week ago, on-chain spy ZachXBT reported a $27 million USDT hack from an unknown crypto wallet, after which the hacker used the usual methods to obscure their traces of the stolen funds on the blockchain .

In another major hack this month, Justin Sun-owned crypto exchange Poloniex lost $125 million in over 175 different assets, including BTC, ETH, stablecoins, and various memecoins. Another of the billionaire’s exchanges, HTX, was hacked for $8 million in September.

In both cases, the exchanges offered whitehat bonuses similar to Chronos, offering hackers to keep 5% of their loot. The HTX hacker has already accepted and returned most of the funds, with Sun now planning an “epic airdrop” to victims on both exchanges.

Kyber Network – a cross chain DEX protocol that was hacked for more than $46 million last week – also recovered $4.7 million on Monday through whitehat reward negotiations.

