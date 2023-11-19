Cronos Research halts operations after $26 million loss in security breach

Kronos Research, a Taipei-based market maker, trading firm and venture capital fund, saw a significant amount of crypto assets withdrawn due to a breach of its security system.

Chronos breach: investigation ongoing

On Sunday, November 19, Cronos Research disclosed a security incident via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that involved unauthorized access to its API keys. As a result, the company lost a large amount of crypto funds and has halted all trading operations to begin a full investigation into the incident.

Approximately 4 hours ago, we experienced unauthorized access to some of our API keys. We halted all trading while we investigated. The potential loss does not represent a significant portion of our equity and our aim is to resume trading as soon as possible. – Kronos Research 🟠 (@ResearchKronos) 18 November 2023

A map of fund outflows by on-chain spy ZachXBT shows Chronos’ losses in ether at more than $25 million. In a follow-up post on X, the company also confirmed that it had lost approximately $26 million in crypto assets.

In its initial announcement, Cronos revealed that the potential loss does not represent a significant portion of its equity. Meanwhile, the trading firm in its latest update said that all losses will be covered internally, and no partners will be affected.

Although Cronos has not yet provided an update on its reopening process, the company said it aims to resume trading as soon as possible.

This $26 million attack on Cronos Research represents the third most significant crypto theft in November 2023. Before this latest incident, data from blockchain security firm Certic showed that nearly $173 million was lost in crypto attacks in November, with the hack of Poloniex worth $113 million. Most notable yet.

How did this hack affect WOO

Interestingly, Cronos is not the only one to be affected by this security incident, as WOO WOO

In an address on the X platform, WOO However, the exchange stressed that all customers’ funds are safe.

At the time of writing, WOO meanwhile, the exchange claims that clients can now make withdrawals for all assets.

Nevertheless, the trading platform has faced some backlash from the online crypto community, with some pointing to its ambiguous relationship with Chronos.

Total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies on Daily Time Frame | Source: Total Chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com