Crocs rewards consumers for handing in their old shoes: 'We can unlock innovation'

Crocs wearers in 10 states can now give new life to their comfortable shoes through a donation and recycling program.

The popular shoe brand’s plan could prevent tons of shoes from piling up in landfills, provide others with (new-to-them) kicks, and help Crocs meet its strong sustainability goals.

How does the Retail Takeback Pilot Program work?

For starters, according to a Crocs press release published by Cision, the program is so far in place in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Simply take your old clogs to one of the Crocs stores in those states. Gently used Crocs will be donated to Soles4Souls, According to a report by GreenBiz, an international non-profit that “works with entrepreneurs creating second-hand apparel businesses”.

Those Crocs that look like they’ve been through a swamp (there’s no shame in getting your money’s worth) will be sent back to the manufacturer, where Greenbiz reports that the Crocs team will work on reusing the materials. Is working on ways.

“We’re excited to take our next step toward innovation for a circular economy and a better future for footwear,” Dina Brater, global sustainability leader at Crocs, said in a press release.

Why should I recycle my Crocs?

Crocs officials claim that they make their shoes with a much cleaner process than many other shoes. According to Greenbees, while the company is working on bio-based materials, clogs are mostly made from dirty energy sources.

Even if you throw them out, the clogs add to the 22 billion shoes that end up in the world’s landfills each year, Sustainability Magazine reports. Furthermore, in the United States, according to government data, landfills contribute more than 14% of the country’s air pollution (methane).

However, it’s more than just waste prevention, as it also has a fun incentive for recyclers.

The company explained in a press release that Crocs will give away a “Crocs Saver” jibbitz (a charm to decorate your new pair) to those who recycle their old clogs.

“Together with our fans, we’re unlocking innovation and partnerships to effectively reduce waste, reuse our materials, keep shoes out of landfills, and help those in need,” Bratter said in the release. Can.”

Are there any similar programs?

Crocs isn’t alone when it comes to encouraging recycling. There are organizations that will even pay you for second-hand apparel, some as part of a neat, second-hand clothing market. Target is offering PocketBook (via gift cards) in exchange for old electronics, while Nikon is offering credit for new products to customers who trade in their old cameras and lenses.

All of these programs are part of unique ways of shopping and recycling that can help you make money while also making our planet a cleaner place to live.

