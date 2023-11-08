ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Authorities in Croatia advised people Wednesday to drink only tap water as they investigated reports of multiple cases of people falling ill and injured after allegedly drinking bottled beverages. .

Health Minister Willy Beros said many people had sought medical attention for “injuries caused by suspected chemical substances.” Most people have mild symptoms and will be released home, he said.

Health officials ordered the removal of “suspicious” products from stores, restaurants and elsewhere. They did not specify which products were being recalled, but photos of stores on social media suggested they were Coca-Cola brands.

“Preliminarily we can say that two (cases) were directly related to the consumption of certain beverages, while we have yet to determine the rest,” Barros said. “There is no need to panic but there is a need to be cautious.”

The Coca-Cola Company in Croatia offered full cooperation in a statement. It said it had conducted an internal investigation, which “showed no anomalies in our production”, and also sent samples for analysis.

Police and the state prosecutor’s office were investigating. “Until then, our general recommendation is to drink water from the water system, which should be safe,” Beros said.

There were reports of alleged poisoning after a man was hospitalized after drinking fizzy bottled water at a cafe in the northern Adriatic port of Rijeka over the weekend. A university student was injured after allegedly drinking Coca-Cola on Tuesday.

Both incidents involved Coca-Cola Company beverages. The man from Rijeka reportedly consumed Romerquel Emotion Blueberry Pomegranate from a glass bottle, while the student from Zagreb was said to have drunk Coca-Cola from a plastic bottle taken from a machine at his faculty .

Another similar case had come to light earlier in May.

A hospital in Rijeka said Tuesday that the man was treated for chemical injuries to his esophagus.

“They are probably some corrosive cases and we need to see if there are any additional ingredients in the drinks,” said Krunoslav Capac, head of Croatia’s public health institute.

The Associated Press

