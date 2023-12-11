Critics say federal consultation on AI rules tilted too toward businesses, industry groups



Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne leaves the West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 7, 2022, following a media availability on legislation to modernize the Investment Canada Act. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Critics of the federal government’s bill to regulate artificial intelligence and mitigate its potential harms say Ottawa’s consultation is too tilted toward businesses and industry groups, even as AI applications are critical to society. Can negatively impact wide areas.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) conducted 216 consultations with businesses and industry representatives between June, 2022 and September, 2023 on Bill C-27, which includes the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA). The bill also updates the country’s consumer privacy and data protection regime.

In contrast, ISED held 28 meetings with academia and nine meetings with civil society groups such as the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

These numbers were obtained and analyzed by Andrew Clement, an emeritus computer science professor at the University of Toronto, who requested the data from ISED.

“Given that AIDA is specifically intended to protect Canadians against a wide range of potentially harmful AI impacts, it is concerning that representatives of those who may be affected, and are particularly at risk, There is very little representation,” he wrote in one. Letter to the Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and Technology, which is studying Bill C-27.

The federal government introduced AIDA as part of Bill C-27 in June, 2022. Some academics and critics have blamed the government for not conducting adequate consultation before introducing AIDA and argued that the Act lacks important details.

AIDA, which will come into force before 2025, will apply to “high-impact” AI systems. This includes algorithms used to make determinations related to employment, health care, and content moderation on search engines and social media, among other areas. The most serious violations can result in fines of up to $25 million or 5 percent of the offending company’s global revenue.

ISED spokesperson Hans Parmar said the department has tapped a variety of stakeholders to help shape Bill C-27.

“The ongoing commitment to engage on policy issues related to privacy, AI and the broader digital environment has been integral to the Department’s efforts, and is not limited to the issues identified as part of this special period alone,” she said. Said.

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, has said that it is important to pass AIDA quickly to deal with the fast-paced nature of AI, while ISED has maintained its approach to drafting the Act, making it Can respond to new technological developments without interruption. innovation.

Some critics, such as former BlackBerry co-CEO Jim Balsillie, have said that AIDA needs to be “abolished entirely” in part because it does not create a truly independent regulator for AI systems. Other academics and interest groups have said that the Act should be separated from other components of Bill C-27 to allow for more thorough study and not hinder the rest of the bill.

In the wake of AIDA’s criticism, Mr Champagne told the House of Commons industry committee in September that his office and department had “held over 300 meetings with academics, businesses and members of civil society in relation to this bill.”

According to Mr. Clement’s interpretation of ISED’s data, department officials told Microsoft Corp. Met with MSFT-Q, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI 15 times. The Canadian Bankers Association and the Canadian Marketing Association met with officials 12 times each, while Google and Cohere — OpenAI’s Toronto-based competitor — attended at least five meetings each.

The department recorded a meeting with OpenAI on May 15. According to ISED’s Mr. Parmar, officials met with Chief Executive Sam Altman that day while he was in Toronto for an event.

The department met with six different civil society groups, including the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab and the International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group, for a total of nine consultations.

ISED held 39 meetings with government bodies, including 15 with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner and two with the Canadian Human Rights Commission.

“ISED, with its goal of promoting industrial development of AI, is inclined to emphasize the private sector over civil society,” said Renee Sieber, an associate professor at McGill University who researches citizen engagement on AI issues. “Given the potential negative impacts on society, I question whether ISED was the right agency to draft this bill.”

Teresa Scasa, a law professor at the University of Ottawa, said the proposed suite of high-impact AI systems does not include any mention of the use of algorithms to screen people for housing and rental housing. “It seems to me that broader consultation with civil society would have yielded something similar,” he said.

ISED’s list of meetings also includes workshops, panel discussions and forums, and it is questionable whether these sessions should be counted. Consulting according to Mr. Clement. Excluding such meetings and those not explicitly related to AI issues, as Mr Champagne said, they held a total of 253 consultations as opposed to more than 300. “This suggests that the minister’s statement may be exaggerated and therefore misleading,” he wrote in his letter.

Mr Parmar said the department makes “significant efforts” to meet stakeholders wherever they gather. “These events provide an important venue for stronger engagement with stakeholders, including academics and civil society representatives,” he said.

Mr Parmar also said that some meetings could be classified differently. While Mr. Clément labeled Mila, the Quebec Machine Learning Institute, as a business, “in reality those engagements included representation of a broad group of stakeholders and experts, including academics.”

Gillian Hadfield, a University of Toronto law professor and member of the government’s AI advisory council, said Canadians should focus on the substance of the proposed legislation, not just the number of meetings, which could distract from the serious policy issues at stake. . “Too much consultation can lead to bad legislation,” he said. Low rates of consultation “can still lead to high quality legislation if the government is smart and takes its duties to the public seriously.”

Mr Champagne proposed a number of amendments to AIDA in a letter to the industry committee in late November, partly to take account of generative AI, which was not on the government’s radar when the bill was first introduced.

Companies building general-purpose AI systems that can produce text and other media will be required to make “best efforts” to ensure that people can identify computer-generated content.

In instances where a person might mistake an AI system for a human, companies would be required to tell users that they are interacting with AI, even if these applications are not considered high-impact under the law.

“It is critical that we pass AIDA now,” Mr. Champagne wrote. “We are at a critical juncture in the history of AI in Canada and globally, and the cost of delay to Canadians will be significant.”

