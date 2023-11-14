President Biden’s latest defense of the economy crashed and burned on social media as people criticized his failed policies.

“I don’t look at the economy through the eyes of Wall Street and Park Avenue. I look at it through the eyes of the people I grew up with in Scranton, Pennsylvania, or Claymont, Delaware,” Biden wrote on his

Although some Democrats have pressured Biden to move away from discussing his “Bidennomics” strategy, the Biden administration has continued to double down on its perceived success.

However, many other X users did not agree.

Biden’s “Bidennomics” message has not been popular with Americans. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Author Edward Dowd asked, “And what did the good people in Scranton tell you? Are they more or less optimistic on the economy than Wall Street? What exactly are we saying here? What does it mean?”

“He looks at the economy through the eyes of a socialist with dementia,” podcast host Dr. Mark Young told CNN.

Former Republican congressional candidate Jack Lombardi wrote, “Then you must go ahead and admit that your economy sucks. Because the average American, my fellow non-elite Americans, is struggling under your failed policies. Your record. You bragged about signing EOs in numbers. This.”

“Especially when they pay you $50K a month in rent, amirite?” Immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken joked.

Actor Matthew Marsden argued, “You’ve literally been in Congress most of your life. Now ask yourself, is the country better off since you took office? You look at the economy through the eyes of a corrupt old fool who The country has been pushed into the abyss.”

“I can’t speak for Scranton or Claymont, but I can tell you what the people of Sedalia, Missouri are saying. They are not happy,” Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., wrote.

Rep. John Carter, R-Texas, agreed, saying, “You can look at it all you want, but don’t put lipstick on a pig and don’t call it a beauty queen. #Bidenomics is killing the middle class all across Pennsylvania and Delaware, all the way down to Texas. The way.”

Biden received only 37% approval regarding his handling of the economy. (Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A recent Fox News poll in October found that 62% of Americans disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy, while only 37% approved.

Additionally, a Marquette University poll found that former President Donald Trump had a 23 to 24 point lead over voters on his handling of inflation, the economy and the border. Trump also took a 19-point lead over Biden in terms of voter confidence in the job-creating candidate.

Polls have suggested that voters will trust former President Donald Trump more than President Biden on the economy ahead of the 2024 presidential election. (Fox News)

