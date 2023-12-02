Athletes and celebrities have always had a dangerous relationship with cryptocurrency companies. Lured by generous contracts, they offer to promote markets and cryptocurrencies that operate within the bounds of the law or openly violate it. Due to this they have to face fines and lawsuits. The final match took place on Monday in the US state of Florida against Saudi League footballer Cristiano Ronaldo as he lent his image to cryptocurrency giant Binance.

The 133-page lawsuit was filed in Florida state court. It was signed by Michael Sizemore, a California resident who sued the Binance founder and CEO months ago; Mickey Wongdara from Florida and Gordon Wongdara from Colorado Gordon Lewis. Three people claim they purchased the cryptocurrency through the Binance marketplace and are now demanding compensation for their losses. This is a class action lawsuit and all injured parties who believe they are in the same situation can join.

The plaintiffs target Cristiano Ronaldo because he “facilitated, assisted, and/or actively participated in the issuance and sale of unregistered securities in coordination with Binance.” The text states that in 2022, the footballer entered into a multi-year partnership with Binance. Which included the launch of their first NFT collection with the acronym non-fungible tokenA class of crypto assets.

The Portuguese footballer launched the CR7 NFT series with Binance last November ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Its price starts at around $77 and features animated images of iconic moments from Ronaldo’s life. This image sold for $77 and is now on sale for just $1. The football player’s NFT is much more expensive, costing up to $10,000.

Ronaldo is also a paid spokesperson for Binance as part of a global advertising campaign for the cryptocurrency market. The text reads, “Information about Mr. Ronaldo’s promotion was posted on public websites, television, and social media accounts, which were accessible to Plaintiffs throughout the country, including Florida.”

The lawsuit comes after Binance founder and boss Changpeng Zhao reached a settlement with the Justice Department, the Treasury and the Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to pay a record $4.368 billion (about €4 billion) fine for violating regulations. Is. Anti-Money Laundering Laws and Securities Market Supervision Laws. Moreover, in a federal court in Seattle (Washington), Zhao admitted guilt and agreed to resign, but shareholders will be able to retain control of the company. Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, accounting for approximately 60% of centralized cryptocurrency spot trading.

The legal complaint, filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, accuses Ronaldo of “misleading and unlawful” promotion of Binance. The plaintiffs claim that Binance’s alliance with high-profile celebrities like Ronaldo led them to make expensive and unsafe investments. “The evidence now shows that the Binance fraud only reached such heights through the offering and sale of unregistered securities with the voluntary aid and assistance of some of the wealthiest, most powerful and best-known organizations and celebrities, such as defendant Ronaldo Sem.” The lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges that once users register on Binance and access the Ronaldo NFT, they are more likely to invest on Binance for other purposes, including purchasing unregulated cryptocurrencies. As a result, they are continuing to sue Ronaldo, and are seeking “damages in excess of $1 billion, excluding interest and fees,” the text said, which did not quantify the original plaintiffs’ specific damages. Has been done.

If the case is not dismissed or settled early, it will end with a jury trial.

Last year, a series of Hollywood and sports stars, including Larry David and Tom Brady, were involved in a class-action lawsuit against FTX, which was the second-largest company before it collapsed in November 2022. Former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal has also been filed with two FTX-related lawsuits. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has fined celebrities for secret dealings with cryptocurrency companies.

In October 2022, Kim Kardashian was fined $1.3 million by regulators for promoting crypto assets offered by EthereumMax without disclosing a $250,000 payment. Furthermore, the businesswoman also promised not to advertise cryptocurrencies for three years. “Ms. Kardashian’s case also serves as a reminder that celebrities and others are legally required to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investments in securities, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said at the time in a statement. He added, “This case reminds us that when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto-asset securities, it does not mean that these investment products are suitable for all investors.”

In March this year, the US Securities and Exchange Commission had also fined actress Lindsay Lohan. youtuber Jake Paul, rapper Soulja Boy and porn actress Kendra Lust are among others who promoted TRX and BTT cryptocurrencies without disclosing how much they were paid for it. Regulators consider most cryptocurrencies to be tradable securities, which means strict regulation.

In Spain, consumer associations have condemned misleading advertising by athletes and other celebrities and the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has taken action on the matter. The CNMV publicly warned Spanish footballer Andrés Iniesta for advertising Binance to his over 25 million followers on Twitter.

