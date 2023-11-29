Cristiano Ronaldo sued for promoting Binance, unregistered securities

Pro soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit from plaintiffs claiming they suffered losses from his promotion of now legally embattled crypto exchange Binance.

A petition filed Nov. 27 in Florida District Court claims Ronaldo “promoted, assisted, and/or actively participated in the offering and sale of unregistered securities in coordination with Binance.”

Binance entered into a multi-year partnership with Ronaldo in mid-2022 to promote a series of his own non-fungible tokens (NFTs), of which he has a collection of at least three linked to Binance.

The complaint claims that users who signed up for Ronaldo’s NFTs were more likely to use Binance for other purposes – including investing in what they claimed were unregistered securities, That included Binance’s BNB (BNB) and its crypto yield program.

“Ronaldo’s promotion assisted Binance in soliciting investments in unregistered securities by encouraging his millions of followers, fans and supporters to invest with the Binance platform.

The complaint states that Ronaldo, with 850 million followers on social media, was a key part of Binance’s growing popularity due to his influence and reach. They allege that their NFT sale was “incredibly successful” in promoting the exchange, with searches for “Binance” increasing by 500% in the week following the initial sale.

The lawsuit alleges that Ronaldo “knew or should have known about Binance selling unregistered crypto securities” because he has “investment experience and vast resources to obtain outside advisors.”

The lawsuit cites Securities and Exchange Commission guidance that warned celebrities about the need to disclose payments they receive to promote cryptocurrencies – something Ronaldo did not do, the complaint claims.

The class action plaintiffs are Michael Sizemore, Mickey Wongdara and Gordon Lewis, who seek damages and money to cover legal fees.

Meanwhile, Binance and founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao are facing legal troubles of their own, pleading guilty and paying $4.3 billion to the United States over money laundering charges and running an unregistered money-transmission business. .

Zhao stepped down as CEO and faces up to 18 months in prison. Binance agreed to up to five years of Justice Department and Treasury compliance monitoring.

The SEC has sued Binance, claiming that it sold unregistered securities, among other allegations, and is reportedly investigating whether Binance misappropriated customer funds.

