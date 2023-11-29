Cristiano Ronaldo sued for promoting Binance, according to report: What’s the case? -News18

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit in the US, according to reports, as plaintiffs claim they suffered financial losses due to his promotion of now-troubled crypto exchange Binance.

A filing in US District Court in Florida on November 27 said Ronaldo “promoted, assisted and/or actively participated in the offering and sale of unregistered securities in coordination with Binance”. cointelegraph.com,

In June last year, Binance signed a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo to promote non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

According to the complaint, according to the filing, users who signed up for Ronaldo’s NFT were more likely to use Binance for other purposes, such as investing their money in unregistered securities.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Ronaldo and Binance will create a series of NFT collectibles for sale on the company’s platform.

An NFT is a digital asset that exists on a blockchain, a record of transactions kept on networked computers, and the blockchain acts as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the authenticity of an NFT and check that it is an NFT. Allows who owns it.

According to the lawsuit, Ronaldo knew or should have known about “the selling of unregistered crypto securities by Binance” because he has “investing experience and has mobilized the resources to obtain outside advisors.” cointelegraph.com,

It also said that Ronaldo also did not follow a US SEC guideline warning celebrities about the need to disclose payments they receive for promoting crypto.

The plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit are Michael Sizemore, Mickey Wongdara and Gordon Lewis, who seek damages and money to cover legal fees. cointelegraph.com,

