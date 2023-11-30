Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is embroiled in a more than $1 billion class-action lawsuit in the United States over his association with Binance. Plaintiff claims Ronaldo endorsed it

Crypto exchanges, due to which they suffered financial losses.

According to a report by BBCThe lawsuit states that Ronaldo’s promotional activities influenced individuals to join

Investments that ultimately proved unprofitable. in the valley

More than $1 billion compensation is being demanded in this case.

Ronaldo’s collaboration with Binance attracts attention

When the exchange unveils its inaugural “CR7” in November 2022

collection of irreplaceable

fungible

Fungibility is a term that describes how interchangeable a certain asset is with other assets of the same type. If an asset is fungible, one unit of that asset is exchangeable for another unit of that asset. Note, volatility is different from liquidity. A commodity is said to be liquid when it can be easily exchanged for money or any other commodity. However, a good is substitutable if one unit of the good is substantially equivalent to another unit of the same good of similar quality at the same time and place.

Token (NFT). The partnership aims to reward Ronaldo fans for their unwavering support using NFTs, which are digital assets representing ownership of online content.

This venture was marketed as a game-changer

NFT Space. Ronaldo expressed his intention to revolutionize football through this

Collaboration. However, the latest legal dispute has raised questions about

Responsibilities associated with celebrity endorsement are increasing rapidly

Cryptocurrency landscape.

Me and #Binance Giving away 50,000 free surprises! And one lucky winner will win a golden ticket – a trip to train with me in person. go there #Binance To claim your free CR7 ForeverZone box get entangled pic.twitter.com/DVlzWhbEMH – Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 11 October 2023

Meanwhile, Changpeng Zhao, former CEO of Binance

(CZ), is facing a major legal battle against the US Department of Justice (DOJ) after pleading guilty to violating anti-money laundering laws. Earlier, the DOJ had requested that CZ’s travel to the UAE be restricted. The federal court granted the request.

Binance and CZ under fire

While the DOJ did not push for immediate imprisonment, they opposed CZ’s departure from the US, citing concerns about potential flight risk. CZ faces a

Possible punishment ranging from 18 months to 10 years. He has resigned from the post

Binance CEO in an agreement

agreement

Settlement in finance refers to the process when a buyer makes payment and receives agreed services or goods. This term is used on exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) when a security is traded. When the property is transferred and placed in the name of the new buyer, it is considered disposal. This process may take a few hours or several days after placing the trade. It depends on the clearance process. In the United States, the settlement date for marketable stock is usually 2.

stipulation with the DOJ, which includes a bond agreement

$175 million.

Additionally, Binance faces substantial penalties

A total of $4.3 billion after pleading guilty to various charges. The agreement between the exchange and the DOJ includes a deal to exit the US market and appoint a new CEO.

Binance has seen a significant outflow of Bitcoin reserves following the legal tussle.

The crypto exchange is facing regulatory scrutiny for various violations involving the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering rules. Binance has appointed Richard Teng as its new CEO as part of its commitment to comply with US standards.

