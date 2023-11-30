Cristiano Ronaldo sued for $1 billion after promoting NFT from crypto exchange Binance

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a class-action lawsuit seeking at least $1 billion in compensation for his role in promoting cryptocurrency-related “non-fungible tokens” or NFTs issued by embattled cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Is.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, alleges that Ronaldo’s promotion of Binance was “deceptive and unlawful.” The plaintiffs claim that Binance’s partnership with high-profile figures like Ronaldo led them into expensive and unsafe investments.

“The evidence now shows that the Binance fraud was only able to reach such heights through unregistered securities offerings and sales, with the willingness and assistance of some of the most wealthy, powerful and recognized organizations and celebrities around the world – As defendant Ronaldo writes in the suit.

Representatives for Ronaldo declined to comment on Thursday. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, did not immediately respond to requests for statement from The Associated Press.

Ronaldo launched his first NFT “CR7” collection with Binance in November last year ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The NFTs — whose starting prices ranged from about $77 to $10,000 — included seven animated figurines depicting Ronaldo in iconic moments of his life, from a bicycle-kick goal to his childhood in Portugal.

Monday’s lawsuit says promotional efforts for Ronaldo’s Binance partnership were “incredibly successful” — alleging a 500% increase in online searches using the keyword “Binance” following the announcement of the soccer star’s NFT. The lawsuit claims that the collection’s premium tier NFTs sold out within the first week.

The lawsuit also alleges that Ronaldo should have disclosed how much Binance paid him for the partnership. The US Securities and Exchange Commission previously noted that federal law requires celebrities to publicly disclose how much they are being paid to promote securities, including crypto assets.

NFTs are ordinary digital images with an attached edition number that have been added to a cryptocurrency blockchain, a process designed to make them “unique” collectibles. NFTs enjoyed a short-lived boom, but have since largely declined in value as the crypto industry has been hit by scams and market downturns.

Over the summer, Binance was accused of operating as an unregistered securities exchange and violating multiple US securities laws in a lawsuit filed by regulators. The crypto exchange last week agreed to pay nearly $4 billion and its founder Changpeng Zhao stepped down as CEO after pleading guilty to a crime related to its failure to prevent money laundering on the platform.

This week’s lawsuit against Ronaldo is not the first time that a celebrity has faced a lawsuit over crypto promotion. For example, last year, several Hollywood and sports stars, including Larry David and Tom Brady, were named as defendants in a class-action suit against FTX, which was the second-largest crypto exchange before it collapsed in November 2022. . The suit argued that the celebrities’ status makes them guilty of promoting FTX’s failed business model.

Ronaldo is one of the most recognized and wealthy athletes in the world. He captains the Portugal national team in his home country and has played for Spanish team Real Madrid, Italian club Juventus and Manchester United in England. He now plays for Saudi Arabian professional team Al Nassr.

Ronaldo continues to promote Binance on his official website and social media platforms. Recently, Ronaldo on X reposted a Binance video and wrote that he was “cooking something” with the crypto exchange on Tuesday.

Source: www.nbcnews.com