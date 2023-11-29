Cristiano Ronaldo faces class-action lawsuit over Binance NFT promotion

Global soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging investors suffered losses due to his endorsement of cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The lawsuit, filed in Florida District Court on November 27, accuses Ronaldo of actively promoting and participating in the sale of unregistered securities on the Binance platform.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance signs multi-year partnership with Ronaldo promote His non-fungible token (NFT) collection. The lawsuit alleges that this partnership, combined with Ronaldo’s immense influence and reach, attracted investors to Binance, where they were enticed to invest in unregistered securities.

Ronaldo’s Binance partnership and NFT sale

Binance partnered with Ronaldo to promote a series of his non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These NFTs, which are digital collectibles representing ownership of unique items, were linked to Binance’s platform. The partnership aims to attract new users to Binance by leveraging Ronaldo’s immense popularity and reach.

Allegations of unregistered securities and Ronaldo’s involvement

The lawsuit argues that Ronaldo’s extraordinary influence, combined with his massive following of 850 million on the social media platform, was instrumental in propelling Binance to greater heights. The complaint alleges that their NFT sale was a resounding success in promoting the exchange, resulting in a staggering 500% increase in searches for “Binance” during the week following the initial sale.

The accuser further claimed that Ronaldo, with his extensive investment background and access to top-tier advisors, knew, or at least should have known, about Binance’s involvement in selling unregistered crypto securities.

“Ronaldo’s promotion assisted Binance in soliciting investments in unregistered securities by encouraging his millions of followers, fans and supporters to invest with the Binance platform.

The aggrieved investors, Michael Sizemore, Mickey Wongdara and Gordon Lewis, are now seeking financial compensation and funds to cover their legal expenses.

Source: coinpedia.org