Headline: Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1 billion lawsuit for promoting cryptocurrency-related NFT

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is now at the center of a major legal dispute, as he faces a $1 billion class-action lawsuit over his involvement in promoting cryptocurrency-related “non-fungible tokens” (NFTs) issued by Binance. Is. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, alleges that Ronaldo’s promotion of Binance was misleading and unlawful, leading investors into expensive and unsafe investments.

The lawsuit claims that Binance’s fraudulent activities were only possible with the help of high-profile people like Ronaldo, accusing him of engaging in the sale of unregistered securities. Ronaldo launched his NFT collection with Binance in November 2021, featuring animated figurines depicting iconic moments from his life. Online searches for “Binance” saw a nearly 500% increase after the partnership was announced, and premium NFTs sold out within the first week.

Additionally, the lawsuit accuses Ronaldo of failing to disclose his earnings from the Binance partnership, which is required under federal law for celebrities promoting securities. This omission further strengthens the plaintiff’s case against the famous athlete.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which attach a version number to digital images and link them to a cryptocurrency blockchain, were once in high demand but have recently experienced a decline in value. The emergence of this legal dispute coincides with Binance’s recent agreement to a $4 billion settlement in a separate lawsuit that accused the company of operating as an unregistered securities exchange.

Ronaldo’s legal entanglement is not an isolated incident, as several other celebrities have faced lawsuits over their involvement in cryptocurrency promotion. Celebrities like Larry David and Tom Brady were also named in a class-action lawsuit against collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

Despite the ongoing lawsuit, Ronaldo has continued to actively promote Binance on his official website and social media platforms. Known as one of the most recognizable and richest athletes in the world, Ronaldo has played for top clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United during his illustrious career.

As the case unfolds, the sports and cryptocurrency worlds have their eyes on Ronaldo, and the outcome of this lawsuit could have a significant impact on the future of celebrity endorsements in the crypto industry.

Source: foreversportsonline.com