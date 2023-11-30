Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1B class-action lawsuit for promoting Binance NFT

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

NEW YORK – Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a class-action lawsuit seeking at least $1 billion in compensation for his role in promoting cryptocurrency-related “non-fungible tokens” or NFTs issued by embattled cryptocurrency exchange Binance. has sought.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Southern District of Florida, alleges Ronaldo’s promotion of Binance is “deceptive and unlawful.” The plaintiffs claim that Binance’s partnership with high-profile celebrities like Ronaldo caused them to make expensive and unsafe investments.

“The evidence now shows that Binance’s fraud was only possible with the willing help of some of the most wealthy, powerful and recognized organizations and celebrities around the world, like defendant Ronaldo, and was able to reach such heights through the offering and selling of unregistered securities.” Was capable.” It is written in the suit.

Representatives for Ronaldo and Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, did not immediately return The Associated Press’s requests for comment.

Ronaldo launched his first NFT “CR7” collection with Binance in November last year ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The NFTs, which had starting prices ranging from about $77 to the equivalent of $10,000, included seven animated figurines depicting Ronaldo in iconic moments of his life – from a bicycle-kick goal to his childhood in Portugal.

Monday’s lawsuit says promotional efforts for Ronaldo’s Binance partnership were “incredibly successful” — alleging a 500% increase in online searches using the keyword “Binance” following the announcement of the soccer star’s NFT. The lawsuit claims that the collection’s premium tier NFTs sold out within the first week.

Ronaldo has since continued to promote Binance on his official website and social media platforms. Recently, Ronaldo on Reposted a Binance video and wrote He was “cooking something” with the crypto exchange on Tuesday.

NFTs are ordinary digital images with an attached edition number that have been added to a cryptocurrency blockchain, a process designed to make them “unique” collectibles. NFTs enjoyed a short-lived boom, but have since declined largely along with the cryptocurrency industry.

Over the summer, Binance was accused of operating as an unregistered securities exchange and violating multiple US securities laws in a lawsuit filed by regulators. And just last week, the crypto exchange agreed to pay nearly $4 billion after its founder Changpeng Zhao stepped down as CEO and pleaded guilty to felonies related to its failure to prevent money laundering on the platform. Was appointed.

The cryptocurrency industry has been hit by scandals and market downturns, and this week’s lawsuit is not the first time a celebrity has faced a lawsuit over crypto promotion.

Last year, several Hollywood and sports stars, including Larry David and Tom Brady, were named as defendants in a class-action lawsuit against FTX, which was the second-largest crypto exchange before it collapsed in November 2022. The lawsuit argued that the celebrities’ status made them guilty of promoting FTX’s failed business model.

Ronaldo is one of the most recognized and richest athletes in the world. He captains the Portugal national team in his home country and has played for Spanish team Real Madrid, Italian club Juventus and Manchester United in England. He now plays for Saudi Arabian professional team Al Nassr.

